Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This courgette pasta salad recipe is a change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of dinner, so this meal is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.
- Make the dressing by combining the oil, lemon juice, mustard and honey in a jar.
- Heat oil in a medium-sized pot. Add onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Add capsicum and courgette and cook until lightly browned.
- Stir through the lemon zest and season to taste. Add the pasta, olives, basil, lemon juice and heat through. Rip the mozzarella into pieces and fold through.
- Toss through the dressing. Serve while warm or at room temperature.