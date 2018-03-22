Food & Drink

Mozzarella, Prosciutto & Fig Salad

By Angela Casley
Viva
The sexiest and easiest salad in the world. Photo / Babiche Martens

For this mozzarella and prosciutto salad, I have used fresh figs. Make sure they are ripe and sweet — a good excuse to test a couple first!

The torn bocconcini and peppery watercress with a pomegranate drizzle is delicious and makes a wonderful starter or accompaniment to grilled chicken. Best of all, with this salad, there’s no cooking involved.

MOZARELLA, PROSCIUTTO AND FIG SALAD

Serves 4
2 cups watercress

6 ripe figs, halved

6 slices prosciutto, halved

½ cup toasted hazelnuts

½ cup shredded mint leaves

6 x bocconcini, torn into pieces

3 Tbsp pomegranate syrup

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper
  1. On to a large platter sprinkle the watercress. Arrange on top the figs, prosciutto, hazelnuts, mint, bocconcini, salt and pepper.
  2. Just before serving sprinkle over the pomegranate syrup and olive oil. Toss gently and serve.

