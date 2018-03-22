For this mozzarella and prosciutto salad, I have used fresh figs. Make sure they are ripe and sweet — a good excuse to test a couple first!
The torn bocconcini and peppery watercress with a pomegranate drizzle is delicious and makes a wonderful starter or accompaniment to grilled chicken. Best of all, with this salad, there’s no cooking involved.
- On to a large platter sprinkle the watercress. Arrange on top the figs, prosciutto, hazelnuts, mint, bocconcini, salt and pepper.
- Just before serving sprinkle over the pomegranate syrup and olive oil. Toss gently and serve.