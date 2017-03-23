Change up your bruschetta toppings with this mozzarella and fig recipe. When roasted, figs become sweet and caramelised and will dissolve in your mouth. A mild cheese, like mozzarella, adds a freshness to the topping, along with the mint. Cooking time for your figs will depend on their ripeness, so they may need a little less or more cooking.
Serves 4-6
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- Place the figs into an oven-proof dish. Sprinkle over the zest, juice and brown sugar. Cover with tinfoil and cook for 10 minutes. Remove the cover for a further 15 minutes until they are completely soft and golden. Remove and cool.
- Brush the ciabatta with olive oil and toast under a grill or on a barbecue.
- When ready to serve, roughly crush the figs onto the toast with mozzarella and a drizzle of honey and mint. Season with a little salt.
