By Angela Casley
Fig and mozzarella bruschetta. Picture / Babiche Martens

Change up your bruschetta toppings with this mozzarella and fig recipe. When roasted, figs become sweet and caramelised and will dissolve in your mouth. A mild cheese, like mozzarella, adds a freshness to the topping, along with the mint. Cooking time for your figs will depend on their ripeness, so they may need a little less or more cooking.

Serves 4-6

10 figs, halved

Zest of 1 orange

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup brown sugar

8 sliced ciabatta

Olive oil for bruschetta

100g mozzarella

¼ cup chopped mint to sprinkle

Honey to drizzle and a sprinkle of salt to serve
  1. Preheat an oven to 170C.
  2. Place the figs into an oven-proof dish. Sprinkle over the zest, juice and brown sugar. Cover with tinfoil and cook for 10 minutes. Remove the cover for a further 15 minutes until they are completely soft and golden. Remove and cool.
  3. Brush the ciabatta with olive oil and toast under a grill or on a barbecue.
  4. When ready to serve, roughly crush the figs onto the toast with mozzarella and a drizzle of honey and mint. Season with a little salt.

