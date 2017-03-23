Fig Compote Recipe

If you don’t have access to fresh figs, try this dried fig compote which is versatile as a dessert with a ball of vanilla icecream, or eat with a dollop of yoghurt and sprinkle of muesli. Best of all, it lasts in the fridge for a couple of weeks.
Serves 4
1 cup dried figs
½ cup prunes
½ cup apricots, halved
¼ cup brown sugar
2 star anise
1 cinnamon stick
3 pieces orange peel
1 cup orange juice
½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
- Into a bowl place the figs, prunes, apricots, brown sugar, star anise, cinnamon and peel. Pour over the orange juice, stirring to mix well. Leave to marinate for 2 hours.
- Pour the mixture into a medium-sized pot. Place it onto a low heat and bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until the fruit is soft.
- Remove and cool completely before serving topped with nuts.
Be inspired by the good things in life. Sign up now to receive emails from Viva, and twice a week you will be sent the latest news, profiles, videos, fashion shoots, competitions and more.