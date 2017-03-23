Food & Drink

Fig Compote Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

If you don’t have access to fresh figs, try this dried fig compote which is versatile as a dessert with a ball of vanilla icecream, or eat with a dollop of yoghurt and sprinkle of muesli. Best of all, it lasts in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

FIG COMPOTE RECIPE

Serves 4

1 cup dried figs

½ cup prunes

½ cup apricots, halved

¼ cup brown sugar

2 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

3 pieces orange peel

1 cup orange juice

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted

  1. Into a bowl place the figs, prunes, apricots, brown sugar, star anise, cinnamon and peel. Pour over the orange juice, stirring to mix well. Leave to marinate for 2 hours.
  2. Pour the mixture into a medium-sized pot. Place it onto a low heat and bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until the fruit is soft.
  3. Remove and cool completely before serving topped with nuts.

Be inspired by the good things in life. Sign up now to receive emails from Viva, and twice a week you will be sent the latest news, profiles, videos, fashion shoots, competitions and more.

Sign up now

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5