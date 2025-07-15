Good things take time and, after 17 years, owner James Bryant says his cafe’s new licence has inspired a menu that will be “a little bit special but still approachable”.

It’s hard to remember a time when Takapuna Beach Cafe didn’t exist. It’s become so ingrained in a visit to the North Shore’s most popular stretch of sand – whether it’s grabbing a coffee before a beach walk, a scoop of gelato on a sunny day, or settling in for a long lunch with friends.

But one thing you’ve never been able to do in the cafe’s 17-year history is drink a glass of wine or frosty beer. From tomorrow, that is set to change – the cafe has secured its first alcohol licence and will be extending its opening hours.

It will now stay open until 8pm, with a new dinner menu and New Zealand-focused wine list.

Owner James Bryant. Photo / Michael Craig

James Bryant bought the business five years ago and says he started “doing the groundwork” for the alcohol licence not long afterwards.

“They say good things take time, and that certainly rings true. Obtaining the licence was hard-won, but we were fortunate to have lots of support from our community to get us over the line.”

James and executive chef Devon Pizarro share with Viva what diners can expect from the cafe’s new chapter.

Viva: What kind of dining experience are you hoping to create in the evenings?

Devon Pizarro: Like our daytime service, the evening experience we want to create is one that feels relaxed and welcoming with food that's vibrant, seasonal and full of flavour. The beach view really sets the tone - you can settle in, watch the sun go down and enjoy a meal that feels a little bit special but still approachable. We want to cater to everyone, whether you're dropping in for a few snacks and a glass of wine or staying for a full dinner. It should feel easy, generous and connected to the setting.

Takapuna Beach Cafe says its new dinner menu will be "relaxed and welcoming with food that’s vibrant, seasonal and full of flavour".

How does this new dinner offering build on what people already love about Takapuna Beach Cafe?

James Bryant: It’s the same great cafe, but now it’s a true all-day eatery, offering a distinctly different and equally enjoyable experience once the sun goes down. You can savour a delicious dinner and choose from a selection of New Zealand wine and beer while taking a moment to admire the changing tides.

What has the response to your new licence - and upcoming evening service - been so far from regulars and locals?

JB: Really positive. For many, the cafe is already like an extension of their living rooms. Now, it’s even more versatile - a perfect spot to grab a quick bite after work or to celebrate special occasions with friends.

Takapuna Beach Cafe executive chef Devon Pizarro. Photo / Michael Craig

Can you give us a taste of the evening menu?

DP: We took inspiration from some of our favourite Sydney and Melbourne restaurants that offer a flexible evening menu that can be shared among a table, while still feeling generous. It’s all about the best seasonal flavours and produce, so it changes frequently, and premium quality has always been our default. We maintain close relationships with our suppliers to source the best ingredients possible from line-caught fish to farm-fresh eggs. Everything, from our marinades to mother sauces and ferments, is crafted in-house.

We’re particularly excited about our wine list, which champions boutique and often family-owned wineries. We’ve curated wines that showcase the best of New Zealand’s diverse wine regions, and we’re proud that a significant portion of the wines on our list are certified organic or on an organic conversion journey.

Some highlights include a bold North Canterbury chardonnay from Pegasus Bay, a rich Waiheke syrah from Kennedy Point and a lagrein from Marlborough's esteemed Hans Herzog Estate.

Coffee, gelato and now wine are on the menu at the Takapuna Beach Cafe.

What are some standout dishes or drinks you’re especially excited about?

DP: One dish we’re especially proud of is the half-roasted chicken. It is prepared over two days to ensure maximum flavour and tenderness - no dry chicken here. We begin by brining the chicken for 24 hours, which helps lock in moisture and season the meat all the way through. After that, it’s marinated for another full day, allowing the flavours to fully develop. The chicken is then slow-cooked to retain juiciness and, just before serving, it’s roasted to achieve a beautiful, golden-brown finish.

We serve it with a rich spiced jus, made from the chicken itself and finished with butter for a smooth, velvety texture - essentially creating a flavourful, house-made sauce that complements the dish perfectly.

On the drinks side, we’re excited to have a range of beers and ciders from The Mussel Inn, a legendary brewery in Onekakā. Anyone who has visited this cherished institution in Golden Bay will attest how special it is, and their Captain Cooker Manuka Ale has somewhat of a cult-like following. But, you can’t go wrong with any of their beers as each is crafted to excellence and offers a superb example of its style.

Takapuna Beach Cafe has been operating for 17 years.

Are there ingredients or local producers you’re looking forward to showcasing in your new menu?

DP: There are many, but one ingredient we’re especially excited about is New Zealand crayfish (kōura) - it’s a beautifully delicate, sweet seafood that’s iconic to our coastline. We will shortly be serving this crayfish with kawakawa butter and citrus dressing.

What challenges are involved operationally in shifting to an extra meal service per day?

JB: Operationally, dinner service and daytime service are quite different. We’ve essentially built a brand-new team for the evenings, both in the kitchen and front of house. Overall, it’s been a great development opportunity for many of our team who have a qualification to serve alcohol, enabling them to utilise those skills right here at the cafe.

Takapuna Beach Cafe, 22 The Promenade, Takapuna, Auckland. Open daily, with hours extended to 6.30am to 8pm from July 17.

