Back for 2024 and just in time for summer, Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan and deputy editor Johanna Thornton select this year’s 60 best places to have dinner, crowning a Supreme Winner, a top 10, and highlighting some special category winners.

Viva’s Top Auckland Restaurants is a highly anticipated food feature that acts as a dining out guide for the whole year, ideal for referring to whenever you have dinner plans.

This year it’s bigger and better than ever, with an expanded list of 60 restaurants in recognition of the incredible new openings from the past year.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Welcome to the Viva Top 60, our annual list of the best Auckland restaurants.

You may have already noticed a small change to this year’s list: there are an extra 10 names on it. I’ll be honest, when we looked at the 50 restaurants on last year’s list, almost all of them still looked really good. So what do you do when another dozen or so great restaurants open up in the meantime? Boot a bunch of the 2023 list out, during a recession, even though they’re as good as they always were? Or find a way to make room? We chose the latter, reasoning that after a difficult economic winter, inclusion is a good instinct.

I think the standard is even higher than last year (we wouldn’t have expanded the list if it had lowered the bar). My co-judge, Viva Deputy Editor Johanna Thornton and I walked the streets of Auckland over a two-month period, checking in on old favourites, trying out new contenders and returning to restaurants who’d missed out in the past. Two judges can’t give you a completely objective picture of every restaurant in the city (even 20 judges might struggle), but we can certainly tell you our own favourites – between my weekly restaurant reviews and Jo’s food writing throughout Viva you’ve hopefully got an idea of whether our tastes match your own.

We are so lucky to have the restaurant scene we do. It’s a combination, I think, of our diverse immigrant population, our innovative character, hard work and a growing confidence in what Aotearoa cuisine does and should look like. There are few international cities that offer what Auckland does: we’ve focused on the higher-end eateries in this list but of course there are hundreds of other great places to eat too.

Around the city, chefs tell me they’re seeing the green shoots of recovery. Thank God for that. I’ve walked past and seen some of the best restaurants in the country empty on a Thursday night, but the tourists are returning, mortgage rates are dropping and the days are getting longer. It’s going to be a beautiful summer of eating, with hopefully some rewards for the restaurateurs who’ve held on during the worst economic downturn in years.

To them, we say “thank you for what you do!”. You are not just an important part of our city, you are our city. And to our readers a reminder: if you love the Auckland food scene, you know how to make sure we hold onto it. Eat out as often as you can, and reward the restaurateurs who are doing something special. We hope this list helps you to do that.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Summer’s almost here and a season of great dining out awaits. For those who turn to Jesse’s weekly restaurant reviews for inspiration on where to eat, Viva’s annual Top Auckland Restaurants list acts as a bookmark for the best dining of the year, ideal for referring to whenever you have dinner plans.

Putting this list together involves an intense few months of eating, with Jesse and I visiting restaurants almost every evening, assessing all the factors we’re looking for in a top 60 restaurant, from the food and drinks to the service and atmosphere, and ultimately, how excited we are to go back. If you’ve spotted a solo Jesse staring into space over an appetiser recently, now you know why. We joke it’s a gruelling process, all this eating and drinking, and that choosing a supreme winner is like climbing Mt Everest, but as we home in on our top 60 our excitement inevitably builds – it’s a reminder just how good our restaurant scene is.

It was Jesse’s idea to make it a top 60 this year and at Viva we couldn’t think of a good reason not to. It means 10 more happy teams and 10 more excellent places for you to visit. It’s also recognition of the calibre of new restaurants that have opened in the past year, most of them from established names in hospitality, who have opted to keep following their dreams despite the tough economic conditions. Ten of them have landed in the top 60 and four are in the top 10. While we’re all for shiny and new, some of Auckland’s longest-standing restaurants have been the busiest this year, proof that when it comes to the crunch, diners vote with their dollars.

We’ve seen and heard first-hand how hard it’s been for hospitality this year, and our hope is for Viva’s Top 60 Auckland Restaurants to inspire you to make the most of the city’s incredible dining scene. This is your cue to marvel at this amazing list of Tāmaki Makaurau restaurants – and get dining!

[Ed’s note: Waiheke’s restaurants haven’t been included in this list, but Viva Premium has you covered with the top spots to enjoy the island’s best food and drinks this summer.]

SUPREME WINNER

What Jesse said:

If Karangahape Rd is the heart of Auckland, Gemmayze Street is the heart of K Rd. Through the economic ups and downs of the past few months (and years) it has been full nearly every night, creating memories for couples, families and even the most dreaded of social units: group dinners.

The food is superb. Some of it is undeniably fancy, but you recognise everything on the plate and when chef Samir Allen leans on his fine-dining training it’s for a good reason: usually, because he is trying to find a new and interesting expression of something people already love.

It is, as far as I’m aware, our only restaurant whose main dining room is also part of a shopping mall. It doesn’t really matter – when you cross that invisible line where St Kevin’s Arcade stops and Gemmayze Street begins, you can feel the transformation. If you’re still not sure, you can insist on an inside table but you’d be missing one of the great Auckland vignettes: dinner in a century-old arcade, with views of a lovely inner-city park and the surrounding buzz of happy people eating wonderful food.

It felt right this year that our supreme winner isn’t somewhere you’d have to drop $300 just to feel full (nothing wrong with that, we need places that feel as special as the occasion we’re celebrating), but instead is a restaurant that has fully democratised dining out. You would never feel out of place in this room – the huge team of siblings and cousins who staff the place always make you feel as though you too are part of the family.

Favourite dish: Kibbeh nayeh, a raw meat dish which traditionally uses lamb but at Gemmayze is bright venison, served on what I will uncouthly refer to as a hash brown but the menu calls “crispy potato”. Topped with condiments including fresh herbs and fermented chilli it is the best of what this restaurant does: fine, comforting and irresistible.

Gemmayze Street's famous hummus and baba ghanoush, and the view from the dining room in St Kevins Arcade. Photos / Babiche Martens

What Johanna said:

We are so happy to crown Gemmayze Street this year’s supreme winner. Sometimes things just feel right, and in what has been an indisputably rough year for hospitality, Gemmayze Street’s quiet determination and consistency stood out. Jesse and I have both experienced near-perfect Auckland evenings at this St Kevins Arcade restaurant in 2024, where the food was spectacular (it always is), the service full of heart and the view through those bay windows reminding us what’s so special about our city.

Founded in 2016 by chef Samir Allen with a dream to share the food of his Lebanese/Pākehā culture, Gemmayze Street is what he calls a love letter to his nana and jiddi’s kitchen, and the cooking of his great-auntie and mum. It’s where hospitality translates as warmth, compassion and generosity, something you can feel running through all aspects of Gemmayze.

The jeeb is the recommended way to eat here. It means ‘to bring’ in Arabic, designed as a multi-course feast for the table to share, consisting of hummus (so famous at Gemmayze they sell it by the jar), baba ghanoush, falafel, chicken or lamb shish, and some of the most beautiful vegetable dishes you’ll see in Auckland. To drink, try a Taaza, Gemmayze’s take on a margarita with pickled green chilli and baharat, or a Lebanese wine or arak.

You won’t find a lovelier setting for dinner in Auckland. Down the back of St Kevin’s Arcade, tables spill across the chequerboard tiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows frame an iconically Auckland scene: the leafy trees of Myers Park and the Sky Tower. Whether it’s still light outside or you can see the twinkling city skyline, there’s no better spot for a catch-up. Away from the buzz of the arcade, the interior’s purple banquets are just as good, offering a quieter vantage point to watch the chefs at work, surrounded by Samir’s family photos, and colourful hanging glass orbs.

After eight years on Karangahape Rd there’s a real sense of community wrapped around Gemmayze Street and to dine there is to feel a part of it, even for just an evening. It’s no wonder seats have been full of loyal diners when they’ve been needed most.

Favourite dish: A forever classic and a must order: the chicken shish, marinated and grilled until slightly charred yet juicy, on a bed of garlic toum and topped with pickles, herbs and a slick of fermented chilli sauce.

Cuisine: Lebanese. Address: 15/16 St Kevins Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd, central city. Contact: Gemmayzestreet.co.nz

Advieh's chicken liver and the beef tartare. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 Advieh ★ Special category winner: Best new restauarant A new addition to our culinary scene this year, the food at Advieh is hard to stop thinking about. Designed by chef Gareth Stewart as a celebration of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, there are dishes I defy you not to love, like the chicken liver “baklava”, featuring crispy, delicate filo parcels filled with silky smooth parfait, a hint of seasonal fruit, mānuka honey crystals and pistachios. If you can, the sharing banquet is the ideal way to experience the menu. An all-day restaurant housed in the Intercontinental Hotel, it’s a lively, impressive room to dine in, and specialises in a bit of old-school tableside theatre with chefs carving your steak or dry-aged duck to order. — Johanna Cuisine: Middle Eastern/Greek Address: Queen St, central city. Contact: Adviehrestaurant.com

Ahi's Queen pāua crumpet with fermented peanut butter, smoked dulse and celery leaf mayonnaise. Photo / Tez Mercer

TOP 10 Ahi ★ Special category winner: Best restaurant for a date night Our supreme winner in 2023, Ben Bayly’s Ahi is still my favourite place to visit when I need a little magic in my night. I’ve been there for a round of drinks before heading off to a main meal elsewhere, just to soak up the atmosphere of this beautiful room and the warm, highly trained people who run it. The food is imaginative and delicious and the restaurant itself is an incredible inner-city destination, with an open kitchen on one side and expansive views toward the harbour on the other. It’s impossible to be disappointed by a meal here – book it for your birthday, or drop in for a bite at the bar for a taste of how good New Zealand food can get. — Jesse Cuisine: Modern fine dining Address: Level 2, Commercial Bay, 7 Queen St, central city. Contact: Ahirestaurant.co.nz

Alma's menu is based on the flavours of Andalusia, a southern region of Spain. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 Alma With flavours by way of Andalusia and North Africa, Alma’s menu is purposefully vague, organised by proteins rather than size. It’s a chance to lean in to some of the best servers in the city, who know the food intimately and are more than happy to design the perfect eating experience for you. Chef Jo Pearson and team cook over woodfire, creating food that’s smokey, deeply flavourful and sophisticated. Open from 11am, a seat at one of Alma’s street-facing tables, or at the bar warmed by the open fire, is still one of the best places to spend an hour or two. — Johanna Cuisine: Andalusian Address: Corner of Gore & Tyler St, central city. Contact: Alma.nz

Bianca's cappelletti with prawn, saffron mascarpone, anchovy crumbs. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 Bianca This restaurant is a phenomenon. Opened by chef Hayden Phiskie after successful stints at Cotto, Ada and Daphnes, it must have felt like a risk to take over this unlikely shop in Ellerslie Village. But perfect food is never a risk and Aucklanders have swarmed the place, forcing Bianca to run three tight sittings a night (plus lunch). Pasta-led, the food is inspiring and ever-changing (it’s difficult to find a menu online) but you’ll get a taste from Bianca’s Instagram, which looks like the social media account of a visual artist. Be prepared to wait weeks for a booking – your meal will be worth it. — Jesse Cuisine: Pasta Address: Unit 4, 2 Robert St, Ellerslie. Contact: @bianca.akl

Culprit restaurant in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 Culprit ★ Special category winner: Best taste of New Zealand Kyle Street has created something incredibly special here: a fast, sometimes frenetic kitchen creating flavour bombs for an appreciative inner-city crowd. You can sense the community and camaraderie among the staff, and you won’t eat better New Zealand-inspired food than this. I love his take on national classics – the jet plane, or the chips and dip – but alongside these novelty dishes is a menu of unique and soulful creations that would stand up against any bistro in town. — Jesse Cuisine: Bistro Address: Level 1, Wyndham St, central city. Contact: Culpritdiningroom.co.nz

Metita's pāua, ulu, paneer and burnt orange. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 Metita ★ Special category winner: Best interior Chef Michael Meredith’s new Pacific-inspired restaurant at SkyCity is named for his mother, where the food showcases his singular ability to combine refined technique with innovative flavours and a strong sense of place. At Metita, that “place” is the Pacific by way of New Zealand and Southeast Asia with a sprawling menu of unmissable snacks and share plates. Don’t miss the lardo-topped corned beef steamed bun dipped in soy; tua tuas in spicy harissa with pickled okra and a pineapple vinegar-glazed crispy pork hock with sapa sui and chilli peanuts. The dining room’s award-winning design is a marvel too. — Johanna Cuisine: Pacific Address: 90 Federal St, central city. Contact: 09 363 7030

The sharing plates at Pici. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

TOP 10 Pici The neighbour to our supreme winner, Pici started a trend in Auckland towards top-quality, handmade Italian pasta. Now it seems almost every restaurant has a pasta menu, but you know Pici is the real deal because they do very little else. The staff may look a little rough around the edges but they’re among the best in town, and though you won’t be here for long (tables are turned over quickly to keep prices down), it’s one of the best ways in Auckland to spend 90 blissful minutes. A favourite perch is up at the bar, with a view of the busy kitchen and easy access to the guys pouring the drinks. — Jesse Cuisine: Pasta Address: Shop 22, St Kevin's Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd. Contact: Picipasta.co.nz

The salmon, yuzu butter and wood sorrel dish at Rhu. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 Rhu ★ Special category winner: Rising star award, Tushar Grover A surprise gift to Auckland diners in 2024, Rhu rose out of the ashes of Pasture, and features an incredible menu that might remind you of that now-closed culinary project. Chef Tushar Grover turns out bright, mind-bending dishes that seduce you with their pure and unexpected flavours. Ingredients are foraged and negotiated before service each day – you can just as easily be eating fennel pollen harvested from the domain, as the last line-caught tuna of the season. Meanwhile, a thoughtful sommelier pours wines you’ve probably never heard of, one after another surprising and delighting in unexpected ways. Rhu is also open for breakfast: look for the queue of people on Parnell Rise. — Jesse Cuisine: Modern bistro Address: 235 Parnell Rd, Parnell. Contact: Rhuakl.com

The Grove's wasabi wasabi dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

TOP 10 The Grove ★ Special category winner: Best special occasion restaurant There’s a myth that fine dining is over. Officially our most recognised restaurant internationally, The Grove is not only not fading, it’s better than ever. Auckland would be impoverished without this restaurant, where the standards are stratospheric – you could comfortably eat here with the King and Queen. But it is so much more than a great formal restaurant – there is plenty of fun too, on Cory Campbell’s exquisite menu and among the staff, who seamlessly match your mood no matter what occasion brings you here. — Jesse Cuisine: Modern fine dining Address: St Patrick's Square, Wyndham St, central city. Contact: Thegroverestaurant.co.nz





In alphabetical order





If Tik Tok was a restaurant it would look like Aigo: a Korean-pasta mash-up menu designed to appeal directly to your lizard brain. Service is casual without being offhand, and there’s an excellent short list of wines including natural and skin-contact options that work well with the big food flavours. Perfect for a price-conscious crowd who don’t want to compromise. — Jesse Mulligan

Cuisine: Korean. Address: 168 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Aigo.co.nz

For years now this has been the place you go when you can’t risk anything going wrong. A handmade pasta restaurant before everyone was doing handmade pasta, Amano offers plenty more besides. And if other restaurants have cottoned on to the appeal (and margin) of Italian-style carbohydrates, few have cracked the flawless service model that makes Amano your best bet when you need everything to be bang on. — JM

Cuisine: Italian. Address: 66-68 Tyler St, Britomart Place. Contact: (09) 394 1416. Savor.co.nz

Rainbow sushi, chicken and salmon yakitori and artichoke dumplings at Azabu Mission Bay. Photo / Babiche Martens

With two locations, on Ponsonby Rd and in Mission Bay, Azabu is one of the restaurants I get most excited about visiting. Stylish and always full, it offers a diverse menu of food which is technically Peruvian-Japanese. Though it may be the first time you’ve eaten, say, Aji Amarillo sauce, there are enough familiar dishes (and kid-friendly options) that everyone in the family will find something to love here. — JM

Cuisine: Japanese Peruvian. Address: 26 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby; 44 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay. Contact: Savor.co.nz

Billy Joel and his band can’t be wrong, right? The guy who famously sang about scenes from an Italian restaurant ate here last time he was in town, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owner Michael Dearth. Sister restaurant of The Grove, Baduzzi has less of the fine dining vibes but is still excellent in every way – from the crayfish meatballs to the lush decor to the bright service staff, trained under Dearth’s exacting eye. — JM

Cuisine: Italian. Address: 10/26 Jellicoe St, North Wharf. Contact: Baduzzi.co.nz

The CRL roadworks have undoubtedly made life hard for this subterranean Cross Street restaurant. But to enter the unmarked doorway and descend the steps is to feel a million miles away from the chaos at street level. There’s no menu like this in Auckland, with chef Carlo Buenaventura elevating New Zealand produce with the Filipino flavours of his homeland. Don’t sleep on the drinks list, which is a champion of aromatic aperitifs and interesting cocktails. — Johanna Thornton

Cuisine: Modern Filipino. Address: 25b Cross St, Auckland CBD. Contact: Barmagda.co.nz

Beau wine bar in Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beau in Three Lamps relies on well-heeled locals to keep the economic wheels turning but there is nothing flashy or pretentious about the staff, who are one of the best reasons to visit. Given it’s a wine bar you might be surprised to hear that Beau has a full, and excellent, food menu too – but do lean on your bar staff for wine picks. They know the list intimately and always have a suggestion one shade more interesting than the one you were going to choose. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 265 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Beauponsonby.co.nz

The juggernaut by the sea, the sheer size of Bivacco means keeping the quality of its Italian-style share plates this high despite the volume of guests is an impressive feat. One of Auckland’s premium waterside locations serving delicious food and drinks from 11am every day, it draws adoring crowds from all over the city for spritzes in the sun, woodfired pizzas and elite antipasti. — JT

Cuisine: Italian. Address: 115 Customs St West, Auckland CBD. Contact: (09) 801 6505. Savor.co.nz

The tiramisu, vongole, culurgiones and saltimbocca on the menu at Bossi. Photo / Babiche Martens

Where else can you appreciate frescos inspired by Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam from a chic green velvet booth, the promise of perfect pasta not far away? Bossi is all about transporting diners to the heart of Italy and it’s almost possible to forget you’re at the business end of Commerce St when a warm bowl of scampi rotolo in a rich lobster bisque arrives at your table, with cannoli to follow. — JT

Cuisine: Italian. Address: 10 Commerce St, central city. Contact: Bossi.co.nz

If you’re nervous about the drive to Helensville, you’ll realise as soon as you walk into Butcher Baker that it was worth that extra effort. Wonderful food smells fill the room, along with the scent of wood smoke from the open grill. While chef/owner Reginaldo Richard has a fine dining pedigree, he’s in search of flavour first and foremost – go all in on a tasting menu or dip your toe in the water with a brunch one Saturday when you next need some eating inspiration. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 5 Commercial Rd, Te Awaroa, Helensville. Contact: Thebutcherbaker.co.nz

The Butcher Baker's crayfish tortellini with yoghurt curd, saffron, spinach and habanero oil. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spain is on the menu at this sultry Karangahape restaurant and wine bar, our Supreme Winner in 2022. An extra long dining room with a private area out the back, Candela has always excelled in a party atmosphere and the promise of a great evening ahead, overseen by assured staff who work their magic to send you off into the night satisfied. Dine on Iberian-inspired tapas like lamb belly pintxo, blistered shishito peppers and bomba rice with duck and cherries. — JT

Cuisine: Iberian. Address: 155 Karangahape Rd, Auckland CBD. Contact: Candelabar.co.nz

While we sometimes miss the underground, downtown vibes of Cassia’s previous Fort St location, its new home in Sky City wraps you in comfort, with soft, jewel-toned booths and those familiar hanging glass lights representing the Indian concept of ‘Agni’ (fire and warmth). Sit back and enjoy modern Indian plates crafted by Sid Sahrawat and team, which expertly balance rich, aromatic spices and fresh, local produce. — JT

Cuisine: Indian. Address: 90 Federal St, Auckland CBD. Contact: (09) 379 9702. Cassiarestaurant.co.nz

Cazador's Dariush Lolaiy and Rebecca Smidt. Photo / Babiche Martens

An absolute stalwart of Auckland’s dining scene, Cazador has been around since 1987 and there are no signs of complacency at this temple of organic game meat and house-made charcuterie. The Feast sharing menu is always a good time, offering Cazador’s current greatest hits and allowing you to sit back and let the highly proficient team take care of you. Over summer, the outdoor courtyard comes into its own. — JT

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 854 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Contact: Cazador.co.nz

This petite Karangahape restaurant pivoted from neo-bistro to pizzeria and back again this year and Auckland diners are all the better for its return to a menu of freshly shucked oysters, pan-fried gnocchi and bavette steak with garlic frites. The drinks list favours natural and organic wines spanning France and New Zealand, plus a short selection of classic cocktails, and there’s no better place to enjoy a glass than Celeste’s outdoor tables in the early evening sun. — JT

Cuisine: Neo bistro. Address: 146b Karangahape Rd, Auckland CBD. Contact: Barceleste.com

Cibo's courtyard. Photo / Babiche Martens

This beautiful Parnell restaurant just celebrated 30 years in business, but far from being a classic it remains an exciting, verging on sexy, place to eat. That’s thanks largely to the service team, who create the perfect balance of fine and fun. The drinks are great and flow freely, and the food is bistro with an edge – the new chef (with a great pedigree) will no doubt begin another successful chapter in Cibo’s illustrious story. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 91 Saint Georges Bay Rd, Parnell. Contact: Cibo.co.nz

This is the year everyone you knew went to Japan, and if they seemed a little glum upon returning, it’s because so much of that country and culture is inimitable. Tell them to go to Cocoro – they’ll suddenly remember the careful service, the thoughtful decor and the exquisite food that makes Japanese dining so special. This is a truly wonderful restaurant – perfect for a special occasion, but there’s no need to wait for one. — JM

Cuisine: Japanese. Address: 56a Brown St, Ponsonby. Contact: Cocoro.co.nz

Trevally sashimi at Depot. Photo / Babiche Martens

Al Brown’s Sky City flagship was the most exciting restaurant in Auckland the year it opened, and since then it’s settled comfortably into icon status. Just walking through the door puts you in a good mood – that’s thanks largely to the friendly, efficient service team – and you’ll love every mouthful of food from this seafood-forward, Kiwiana-inspired menu. — JM

Cuisine: NZ bistro. Address: 86 Federal St, Auckland CBD. Contact: (09) 363 7048. Depoteatery.co.nz

You can’t go wrong at any of Jordan and Sarah MacDonald’s three establishments, which sit side by side on Hinemoa St, and make a convincing case for moving to Birkenhead. Duo is our pick, a 28-seat all-day eatery that by night is a bistro serving modern New Zealand food and great drinks, with one of the most appealing specials boards in the city. — JT

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 138 Hinemoa St, Birkenhead. Contact: Duoeatery.co.nz

The lobby restaurant of a hotel on Fanshawe St has no right to be this good, but Esther is full of surprises. The staff work very hard to make this feel like more than just a steakhouse for guests, and Sean Connolly’s inventive menu has all sorts of goodies you wouldn’t find elsewhere (tableside beef tartare is a must). Beautifully decorated inside, Esther also has a new patio space that will make this a prime summer destination. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 4 Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Auckland CBD. Contact: Estherrestaurant.com

Farina's checkered dining room. Photo / Babiche Martens

★ Special category winner: Best vibe

I’m calling it the Farinaissance. This decade-old Italian spot has never been busier. Whether that’s down to its fresh new look or the fact that Ponsonby locals missed it when it was closed for renovations this year, it’s one the liveliest, happiest dining rooms in the city right now. If you’re lucky enough to score a table, Sergio Maglione’s food is better than ever too, with a new extended menu, covering Neapolitan-style pizza, pasta and fresh, simple share plates. — JT

Cuisine: Italian. Address: 244 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Farina.co.nz

★ Special category winner: Best summer restaurant

There aren’t many restaurateurs who can turn a corrugated iron shed into Westhaven’s most glamorous restaurant. Formerly at the helm of Soul Bar & Bistro, Judith Tabron’s vision of a relaxed seaside eatery just as good for occasion dining as a quick sav and seafood basket in the sun has come to fruition in the form of First Mates Last Laugh. Consider it your bougie beach club this summer, complete with adorable mini martinis and impeccable service. — JT

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 121 Westhaven Drv, Westhaven. Contact: Firstmateslastlaugh.co.nz

Forest and its chef/owner Plabita Forest have been showered in awards this year and for good reason. Nominally a vegetarian restaurant, there’s no sense you’re missing out on anything at Forest, with dishes that present plants in deliciously appealing ways. The a la carte menu is precise, with four share plates and five snacks and not a dud among them, making building a dream dinner here easy. Plants star in the cocktails too, with exotic concoctions like a hibiscus negroni and lavender vodka martini. — JT

Cuisine: Vegetarian. Address: 243 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Contact: Whatisforest.com

Gilt. Photo / Babiche Martens

★ Special category winner: Best restaurant for lunch

We love what Josh and Helen Emett’s Gilt brings to the inner city – a big, bustling, glamorous dining room that channels the energy of top restaurants in London, Paris or New York. A place where magnums of champagne are popped at lunchtime, and martini Mondays are encouraged. Chef Glen File’s food is the ideal match for all that exuberance, serving refined bistro classics with plenty of freshness. — JT

Cuisine: Brasserie. Address: 2 Chancery St, central city. Contact: Giltbrasserie.nz

A corner site on level two of Commercial Bay, Gochu is a welcoming, atmospheric spot to enjoy modern Korean food and interesting wines as you gaze through floor-to-ceiling windows at our historic Ferry Building, wharf and bustling Takutai Square. That’s if you can pry your eyes away from what’s on your plate, or sizzling skillet, like charred chicken bubbling in a gochujang, comte and leek sauce, or its famous pork milk bun, waiting to be drenched in beurre blanc. — JT

Cuisine: Korean. Address: Level 2, Commercial Bay, 1 Queen St, Auckland CBD. Contact: Gochugotyou.co.nz

Oysters and chicken at Gochu. Photo / Babiche Martens

A customer shouldn’t really notice the difference between a family-run restaurant and a corporate outpost – as long as the food and service are good who cares, right? Then you visit somewhere like Hello Beasty and realise that the best owner-operators really do infuse their whole business with the love that created it in the first place. While other Asian-fusion restaurants start to feel a little dated, this Viaduct masterpiece continues to serve up food you’ll stay excited about for weeks. — JM

Cuisine: Asian fusion. Address: 95-97 Customs St West, Auckland CBD. Contact: Hellobeasty.co.nz

A buzzy and assured restaurant in an iconic Ponsonby location: the former Belgian Beer cafe at the top of College Hill. This is probably the most beautiful dinner crowd you’ll find in Auckland and if that’s not a motivator you’ll be reassured to hear that the food is even more appealing. With a casual pub space, a cosy dining room and a seductive courtyard to choose between, this is a great restaurant for almost any occasion. — JM

Cuisine: Casual bistro. Address: 1 Saint Marys Rd, St Marys Bay. Contact: Hotelponsonby.co.nz

Yael Shochat, owner of Ima Cuisine. Photo / Dean Purcell

A genuine treasure among Auckland’s increasingly corporate CBD dining scene, Ima flies the flag for independent restaurants out of its expanded Fort St location. If all you know about Ima is its hot cross buns then it’s time you visited for a pan-Middle Eastern feast – the menu is chef Yael Shochat’s passionate tribute to her homeland, and a reminder of the way food can unite. — JM

Cuisine: Middle Eastern. Address: 53 Fort St, central city. Contact: Imacuisine.co.nz

The perhaps unexpected home of one of the country’s great chefs, Kazuya hides behind an almost anonymous door on Symonds St. Walking past you’d have no clue that inside is a kitchen unlike any other – serving European food via Japanese sensibilities, it’s like visiting an Italian fine dining restaurant in Tokyo (incidentally, that sort of restaurant is where chef Kazuya learnt his trade). A bucket list Auckland dinner. — JM

Cuisine: Japanese fusion. Address: 193 Symonds St, Eden Terrace. Contact: Kazuya.co.nz

One of Auckland’s most impressive dining rooms with its glinting hand-blown glass chandeliers, on the ground floor of Hotel Britomart, Kingi serves up the ocean on a plate, focusing on sustainably caught seafood and making delicious work of lesser-loved parts of the fish. The menu will tell you where your food came from, right down to the suburb, from the Mills Bay mussels to Pukekohe’s finest spuds for a true taste of Aotearoa. — JT

Cuisine: Seafood. Address: Tuawhiti Lane, 29 Galway St, Britomart. Contact: Kingibritomart.com

Lilian market fish. Photo / Babiche Martens

With rumblings of a flash new wine bar taking shape just down the road, the Lilian team have future-proofed the inevitable wait time for a table at this beloved Grey Lynn osteria. Reliable for almost any occasion, Lilian is nothing if not consistent with its appealing menu of fresh fish crudo, lamb ribs and blistered woodfire pizza and strong drinks list of New Zealand and international wines, and inspired cocktails. — JT

Cuisine: European. Address: 472 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn. Contact: Lilian.co.nz

If, like me, you’ve overlooked Lillius for newer shinier restaurants this year, then please reconsider, because this elegant fine dining destination deserves your attention. At this bastion of flavour and invention, chef Fraser McCarthy presents quality New Zealand produce in unique and artful ways. Some of it challenging, most of it delicious. — JT

Cuisine: Fine dining. Address: 19 Khyber Pass Road, Grafton. Contact: Lillius.co.nz

Sure, there are cooler places to go for excellent Japanese food in Auckland but there’s a reason Masu cranks every night. This expansive Sky City restaurant offers something for everyone, especially the dietarily challenged, whether that’s a cold beer and a robata-grilled snack at the bar, a multi-course set menu in the private Obi room or a spectacular sashimi and seafood platter in the main dining area, crafted from the finest local fish. — JT

Cuisine: Japanese. Address: 90 Federal St, Auckland CBD. Contact: (09) 363 6278. Skycity.co.nz

The courtyard dining at Milenta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Milenta comes into its own in the warmer months, when its outside dining room opens skywards, shaded by a canopy of pōhutukawa branches, the air thick with woodfire smoke. Chefs Alejandro Correa and Al Alfante work hard at the open-fire grill to impart maximum South American-style flavour into proteins like venison, whole chicken and bone-in rib eye, piling them atop complex, vibrant sauces. Tell all your friends, because Milenta is ideal for a group. — JT

Cuisine: South American. Address: 210-218 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD. Contact: Milenta.co.nz

It’s impossible to forget your first time dining at Movida in Melbourne, an inimitable tapas restaurant hidden down a graffitied laneway that’s spawned many a copycat since it opened in 2003. Movida has brought its winning formula to Auckland with its level two restaurant in Britomart’s Seafarers building, which combines authentic Spanish tapas with Auckland’s sea views. — JT

Cuisine: Modern Spanish. Address: 52 Tyler St, Auckland CBD. Contact: (09) 302 9888. Savor.co.nz

Beetroot, pinenut and beef fat at Mr Morris restaurant. Photo / Babiche Martens

With executive chef Michael Meredith splitting his time between Mr Morris and Metita, new head chef and rising star Georgia van Prehn has been quietly putting her spin on the modern New Zealand menu with innovative snacks and share plates that illustrate her ability to turn vegetables into something spectacular. You’ll still find the iconic crispy chicken skin smothered in parfait, but now it’s draped in neat rectangles of pickled pumpkin. — JT

Cuisine: Modern NZ. Address: Cnr Galway & Commerce St, Britomart, Auckland CBD. Contact: Mrmorris.nz

You’d have half expected Josh Emett to take the foot off the gas here after pouring so much energy into Gilt, but if anything the new sister restaurant has helped define Onslow: the slightly flasher, slightly more sceney destination you would never stumble on by accident. This is a lovely restaurant to visit with friends from out of town and chef Glen File offers, alongside some classics, a snack menu that pushes the boat out in the most indulgent way. — JM

Cuisine: Modern bistro. Address: 9 Princes St, Auckland CBD. Contact: Onslow.nz

Onslow's dining room.

I think this is the happiest restaurant in town. The staff seem to love their jobs and diners are over the moon, sipping good drinks while pizzas arrive in single file – something light first, then something heavier then, if you’re lucky, something close to a dessert pizza to finish. There is a magic energy to the room and nobody does a better woodfire pizza – the team of sourdough nerds who created the place have made sure of that. — JM

Cuisine: Pizza. Address: 357 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Contact: Oohfa.co.nz

At Paris Butter, the table is yours for the night. Its six or eight-course ‘evolution menu’ is designed to be enjoyed across multiple hours, as chef Zennon Wijlens and team send out perfect plates that defy imagination. While the presentation is unparalleled, there’s much more than meets the eye, like a celeriac terrine created from 45 paper-thin layers or a ‘cheesecake’ made up of 100 jelly, sorbet and biscuit dots. Hailed as the best restaurant in New Zealand by The World Culinary Awards, Paris Butter is at the top of its game. — JT

Cuisine: Fine dining. Address: 166 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay. Contact: Parisbutter.co.nz

Paris Butter chef Zennon Wijlens (centre) with head chef Zach Duxfield and restaurant manager Ben Carmine. Photo / Babiche Martens

We’re delighted to welcome Prego back to our list this year. While other restaurants might be more exciting, this Ponsonby institution has been around almost 40 years for a reason. You know what you are going to get – uncomplicated food, fantastic service and no judgment – and if you and your friends don’t have a good time here then I’d suggest that the problem might be you. — JM

Cuisine: Italian. Address: 226 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby. Contact: Prego.co.nz

Westmere locals must be writing this name down in their gratitude journals every evening, stoked that one of Auckland’s great eateries has chosen this perhaps unlikely suburb for its home. Nominally Mexican, each plate of food is a flavour bomb and you’ll have difficulty picking a favourite. The room is decorated simply but sweetly and Ragtag’s efficient staff do a great job of maintaining the friendly neighbourhood feel. — JM

Cuisine: Mexican bistro. Address: 162 Garnet Rd, Westmere. Contact: Ragtagnz.com

A new Ponsonby Rd destination created by the award-winning team from Cazador, San Ray is the owners’ dream restaurant, inspired by their North American travels. They’ve spruced up the old Orphan’s Kitchen space and maintained the all-day hours, with a dinner service characterised by thoughtful service, imaginative bistro food and a wonderful winelist. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 118 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby. Contact: Sanray.nz

Sidart snacks. Photo / Babiche Martens

There are few Auckland dining rooms as special as this one: a hilltop perch with views of the Sky Tower and surrounding city. Chef Lesley Chandra is a great talent and his food is a joy to experience – a recent move towards Italian cuisine has provided new inspiration and, though the menu is arguably just as fancy, the white tablecloths are gone and there’s no longer any need to wait for a special occasion to try out one of the city’s great restaurants. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 283 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Contact: Sidart.co.nz

★ Special category winner: Best service

This restaurant is famous for a reason. Not just because Beyonce ate here, or because of Bluff Oyster Day, or the Mumm jewellery giveaways. Soul is famous because even on a quiet Tuesday when there are no celebrities or promotions, you’ll experience some of the best food and service of your life. It takes huge energy and complex systems to run a top restaurant of this size yet the vibe is always relaxed – nothing is a problem. A plate of seafood, a glass of white wine, and Auckland suddenly makes sense. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: Cnr Lower Hobson St & Customs St West. Contact: Soulbar.co.nz

The oysters at St Marg's on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

A welcome new addition to Karangahape Rd, St Marg’s breathes new life into a prime corner spot at the top of Howe Street. Staff work hard to keep a busy restaurant happy and the menu – a mix of comforting favourites and delicious new ideas – is one you’ll be happy to return to over and over again. The venison pie is a must-order. — JM

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 469 Karangahape Rd, Auckland CBD. Contact: Stmargskrd.co.nz

Chef Henry Onesemo and his wife Debby have created a beautiful restaurant in Parnell, with a Samoan-inspired menu derived from Henry’s childhood but revisited and refined into a contemporary tasting menu that veers toward fine dining. Everything is designed to surprise and delight, from the sleek, modern interior, to the delicate smoke of the umu and the ceremonial touches inviting diners to experience flashes of Samoan culture alongside delicious food. — JT

Cuisine: Samoan. Address: 235 Parnell Rd, Parnell. Contact: Tala.co.nz

Some restaurants are personal, and you’d be hard-pressed to find one with more passion flowing through it than Tempero on Karangahape Rd. Chef Fabio Bernardini and his partner and front of house Tiffany Low have poured everything into this Latin eatery and a night spent immersed in all that aroha and soul, as you work through a hearty menu of Brazilian dishes and mezcal cocktails, is an evening well spent. — JT

Cuisine: Latin. Address: 352 Karangahape Rd, Auckland CBD. Contact: Temperoakl.com

Tempero's table setting. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’ve been wondering where Auckland diners are after 8pm these days, they’re all at The Engine Room on a Saturday. Perhaps Northcote Point is recession-proof, or maybe it’s thanks to The Engine Room team’s deft ability to host a perfect evening, from its well-oiled service and premium winelist, to the classic menu that we never tire of. — JT

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 115 Queen St, Northcote Point. Contact: Engineroom.net.nz

The homebase of Auckland’s best chef Sid Sahrawat, who now runs a perhaps unusual combination of restaurants from this famous Symonds St location. Guests in the courtyard room eat at The French Cafe, an Auckland institution and still one of the great fine dining menus in the world. In the main dining room is Anise (closed for the summer events season, it will be back in 2025) where casual Asian-fusion food is delivered to the same almost-impossible standards, by staff who were born to do it. — JM

Cuisine: Fine dining. Address: 210 Symonds St, Eden Terrace. Contact: Thefrenchcafe.co.nz

Tobi

The building might be heritage-listed but the energy inside Tobi is youthful and fun, from the staff to the clientele. The baby of Albert @eatlitfood Cho, Tobi melds classic bistro fare with the punchy flavours of Asia for big, bold, indulgent dishes like Tobi’s crispy fried chicken on a bed of mash and gravy, and burrata smothered in housemade chilli crisp. With its soaring ceiling height, multi-level dining room and vast windows overlooking Ponsonby Rd, Tobi is all charm. — JT

Cuisine: Bistro. Address: 110 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby. Contact: Namugroup.co.nz

Tokki means rabbit in Korean. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chef/owner Jason Kim has brought some magic to Milford with Tokki, a charming 26-seat restaurant serving a seasonal, Korean-inspired menu alongside a serious, 12-page drinks list that includes standout New Zealand wineries and rare cellar bottles. If you can, book in for the set ‘house menu’, which canvasses Tokki’s greatest dishes, like the galbi kimbap with wagyu beef, flat noodles and the Melona S’more. — JT

Cuisine: Korean. Address: 87 Kitchener Rd, Milford. Contact: Tokki.co.nz

From chef Makoto Tokuyama and Jason Lee, Wakuwaku is a supremely appealing Japanese restaurant in Remuera that combines the exacting standards of Makoto’s restaurant Cocoro at a more approachable price point, with its chef’s choice menu providing some of the best value for money you’ll find in the eastern suburbs. Prepare to marvel at the space too – a minimalist wood and glass box in the 1050 dining precinct. — JT

Cuisine: Japanese. Address: 1D, 415 Remuera Rd, Remuera. Contact: Wakuwaku.co.nz

