Opt for a cosy night in with this flavourful homemade dumpling soup – a satisfying alternative to takeaway.
This is a wicked soup that’s quick to prepare. Of course, you could make the dumplings, but on this occasion, bought ones will suffice and help with the quick preparation.
CHICKEN BROTH WITH EGG AND CHIVE DUMPLINGS Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 2 tsp sesame oil 4 chicken thighs, bone on ½ onion, sliced 1 clove of garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 litre chicken stock 1 stalk thyme 100g egg noodles Pinch chilli flakes Salt and pepper taste 12 frozen dumplings (bought) 3 cup shredded Chinese cabbage
- In a large pot, heat the oils. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes. Next, add the chicken, ginger, stock, and thyme, then bring everything to a simmer for 20 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove the chicken and shred it from the bone.
- Return the chicken to the soup along with the noodles and chilli. Finally, incorporate the dumplings, allowing the soup to simmer while cooking the dumplings. Add the Chinese cabbage at the end to wilt it.
- Serve hot.