Healthy and hearty, this broth will be one to have on heavy rotation throughout the winter months.
LENTIL AND TOMATO BROTH
Serves 4
This vegetable-packed broth creates a humble but hearty and nourishing dish. Best of all, it’s inexpensive to make and perfect for freezing or taking for a work lunch.
- In a large pot, heat the oil. Next, add the onion, garlic, celery, and carrots, and cook for 5 minutes until they are softened. Stir in the curry powder.
- Add the stock, lentils, and tinned tomatoes, then let it simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.
- Season with salt and pepper to your liking. Stir in the diced tomatoes and coriander.
- Serve hot with croutons.