Food & Drink

Lentil And Tomato Broth Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Puy lentils and tomato broth. Photo / Babiche Martens

Healthy and hearty, this broth will be one to have on heavy rotation throughout the winter months.

LENTIL AND TOMATO BROTH

Serves 4

This vegetable-packed broth creates a humble but hearty and nourishing dish. Best of all, it’s inexpensive to make and perfect for freezing or taking for a work lunch.

LENTIL AND TOMATO BROTH

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 sticks celery, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 ½ litre vegetable or chicken stock

1 cup dry green/puy lentils

420g tin chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

4 tomatoes, diced
  1. In a large pot, heat the oil. Next, add the onion, garlic, celery, and carrots, and cook for 5 minutes until they are softened. Stir in the curry powder.
  2. Add the stock, lentils, and tinned tomatoes, then let it simmer for 25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.
  3. Season with salt and pepper to your liking. Stir in the diced tomatoes and coriander.
  4. Serve hot with croutons.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5