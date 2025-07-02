If you’re seeking a dash of drama for your wardrobe, consider unlikely style inspirations of the screen.

Cinema and television are not just about storytelling; they’re also about creating worlds that captivate the senses. The most memorable productions often distinguish themselves not only through their plots or performances but also through their visual and stylistic language. In 2025, a new wave of films and TV shows have delivered on enchanting aesthetics, offering audiences everything from considered period details to luxurious dreamscapes.

These 10 productions immerse viewers in their stories through richly crafted costumes that elevate their stories, brought to life by exceptional costume departments. If you’re looking for your next great watch, this is an excellent place to start.

Happiness

TV3

Jessie Lawrence plays Jacqui in Happiness. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

A true local gem, Happiness catapulted on to our screens in April, bringing with it all the chaotic joy of musical theatre. Set in Tauranga, Charlie (Harry McNaughton) returns home from his Broadway job to sort out his US visa issues only to end up directing the latest production of his mother Gaye’s (Rebecca Gibney) amateur theatre group. Talented costume designer Sammy Salsa drew on his own childhood theatre experiences to create the colourful costumes for this joyful production, which radiates quirky charm with every pitch-perfect musical number.

Shop the Happiness look: Trelise Cooper Glitter Mogul Dress, $799

In cinemas now

Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Mia Threapleton in The Phoenician Scheme.

It wouldn’t be a Wes Anderson film without his distinctive sophisticated aesthetic and his latest release, The Phoenician Scheme, delivers in the style stakes. Suiting takes centre stage in the tale of 1950s business magnate Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro) as he schemes his way around a fictional Middle Eastern country while fending off assassination attempts. Impeccably tailored double-breasted suits dominate the screen and provide perfect winter style inspiration for the modern man. This eccentric crime caper is another enjoyable must-see for Anderson fans.

Shop The Phoenician Scheme look: Crane Brothers Narni Double Breasted Suit, $2295

Sirens

Netflix

Meghann Fahy as Devon in Sirens. Photo / Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens is a witty take on class wars and power struggles with an eye-catching, Stepford Wives-esque aesthetic. Costume designer Caroline Duncan created a “cultish pastel palette” that is perfect for this monied setting, as worn by the acolytes of Michaela’s (Julianne Moore) charity organisation. Simone (Milly Alcock) has a star turn as an eager-to-please assistant in 60s-inspired candy-coloured shift dresses. The easter-egg aesthetic is a clever choice for a show that unravels its secrets in unexpected ways.

M3GAN 2.0

In cinemas now

Kiwi director Gerard Johnstone’s horror hit M3GAN has returned with a sequel, and M3GAN 2.0 brings back everyone’s favourite murderous doll and her preppy style. M3gan’s (Amie Donald/Jenna Davis) signature babydoll dress and outfits inspired by the likes of Karen Walker and Gucci, made as much of an impact as her killer instincts. This time around, M3gan’s turned action star and the sequel takes the audience on a thrill ride, sprinkled with the campy humour that helped make the original a box office success.

Shop the M3GAN 2.0 look: Bronwyn Jacqui Shoes, $289

The White Lotus

Neon

Jaclyn (played by Michelle Monaghan); Laurie (Carrie Coon); and Kate (Leslie Bibb) in season three of The White Lotus.

Season 3 of this binge-worthy show takes resort chic to the next level with its luxurious ensembles. The White Lotus attracts a wealthy clientele as noted by the Chanel, Valentino and Hermès pieces worn by the guests. The look is expensive, flowy and perfect for gossiping while sunbathing in the Thai heat. Vibrant, skin-baring dresses and floaty caftans reign, alongside classic short-sleeve shirts and ubiquitous boardshorts. If you haven’t yet checked out this destination drama with satirical bite, it’s a captivating form of escapism from this chilly winter.

Shop The White Lotus look: Wynn Hamlyn Hibiscus Button Gown, $2395

A Complete Unknown

Disney+

Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. Photo / Macall Polay, Collection Christophe, AFP

Delving into the pivotal first four years of Bob Dylan’s prolific career, A Complete Unknown sees Timothée Chalamet turn in a spellbinding, Oscar-nominated performance as the legendary musician. The charm of the 60s is recreated in detailed design which transports the audience back to this spirited time. Dylan’s love of denim is well-documented and his activist girlfriend Sylvie’s (Elle Fanning) casual trouser-based ensembles are emblematic of this formative era of cultural and social change.

Shop the A Complete Unknown look: Carlson Garcon Pant $409

Survival of the Thickest

Netflix

Netflix's Survival of the Thickest.

You would expect a show centred around a fashion stylist to offer fashion-forward looks, and Survival of the Thickest Season 2 delivers. Mavis (Michelle Buteau) is getting her life back on track after a messy breakup and while that’s not a new concept, that she’s a black plus-size woman is a welcome change. A maximalist at heart, Mavis’s bold, colourful style celebrates her body instead of trying to disguise its size, which is a joy to witness.

Shop the Survival of the Thickest look: Lost and Led Astray Freddie Layer Top, $230

The Last Showgirl

Neon

Pamela Anderson as Shelly in The Last Showgirl.

The glitter and grit of the showgirl world graces the screen in director Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. Archival costumes from Las Vegas’s legendary Jubilee! revue, designed by Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee lend dazzling authenticity to the story of Shelly (Pamela Anderson) who finds her beloved show ending after 30 years. An emotional dive into identity, ageing and the struggles of womanhood, Anderson turns in a magnificent performance, whether draped in feathers and rhinestones or her favourite 90s-style blue jeans.

Shop The Last Showgirl look: Cuda Sisters Orchid Crop, $389

Tinā

In cinemas now, and on Neon

Lead actor of Tinā Anapela Polataivao (centre foreground) flanked by the film's wardrobe department.

A moving tale of grief, hope and the power of unity, Tinā is also a smash hit and Aotearoa’s sixth highest-grossing film ever. Director and writer, Miki Magasiva, crafted a big-hearted tale centred around grieving mother Mareta (Anapela Polataivao) as she channels her energy into the choir of her privileged new school. Mareta’s Samoan culture shines on screen in colourful traditional two piece looks (puletasi), which were thoughtfully designed by costume designer Sacha Teuila Young. Tinā is a triumph and a beautiful celebration of the strength of motherhood.

Shop the Tinā look: Mena Mina Puletasi, $309

Materialists

In cinemas now

Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal in Materialists. Photo / A24

The complexities of modern dating are deftly explored in Materialists, a romantic comedy from director Celine Song. Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a New York matchmaker in a love triangle with venture capitalist Henry (Pedro Pascal) and struggling actor John (Chris Evans). It’s a well-worn premise but the delivery rises above a stock-standard rom-com with a more nuanced approach. Lucy’s professional-chic wardrobe is a perfect blend of luxury and accessibility, and features a modern take on the skirt suit, in a nod to Johnson’s mother Melanie Griffith’s classic 1988 film Working Girl.

Shop the Materialists look: Loclaire Bao Blazer, $880

