These curd tartlets make for a show-stopping treat - perfect for entertaining.
The secret for me lies in homemade pastry cases. To surprise your guests, tuck the curd under the berries. You can use blueberries, but if you prefer raspberries, follow the same recipe I have here.
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Place the flour, salt, sugar, and butter in a food processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water, then mix to form the dough.
- Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of 5mm. Use a 4cm round cutter to cut out rounds that fit into mini muffin tins. Press the dough into the tins and stack them on top of each other. Continue this process until you’ve made 36 cases. Place another tin on top. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
- Place the blueberries in a small pot with the sugar, vanilla, and mandarin juice. Bring to a gentle simmer. Once it simmers, add the corn flour and continue to simmer for another two minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool completely. The exact process if you are using raspberries.
- Once ready to serve, place the pastry cases on a plate. Add a teaspoon of curd and finish with sticky berries.