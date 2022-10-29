An Asparagus Caesar Salad That’s A Textural Masterpiece

If your bacon has a generous amount of fat, there is no need to add oil to the pan. Make the dressing ahead of time. I double it as it’s delicious drizzled on any salad or warm boil new potatoes.

ASPARAGUS CAESAR SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

Dressing

1 egg yolk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 anchovy, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp white vinegar

½ cup flavourless oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Salad

2 tsp oil

2 sliced bacon, chopped small

1 bunch asparagus

2 baby cos lettuce, cut into wedges

4 eggs, poached

1 cup homemade croutons Italian parsley, to garnish

1. Firstly make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk or use a stick blender to mix the yolk, mustard, anchovy and vinegar until well combined. Drizzle in the oil a little at a time until it becomes thick and luscious. Add the lemon juice. For a slightly runny version add a tablespoon of hot water.

2. For the salad, heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 10 minutes until crispy. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

3. Give the pan a rinse, then add enough water to blanch the asparagus. Bring it to a simmer, add the asparagus, cooking for 4 minutes. Remove and refresh under cold water to cool. Cut into 3cm lengths.