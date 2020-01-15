Perhaps my favourite salad of all is one that is seasonal and simple. Sparkling with summertime, this beautifully presented dish is sweet, sharp and deeply delicious. Choose a lovely variety of homegrown or heirloom tomatoes which you should be able to find at your local farmers market or organic store. Serve with crusty sourdough bread and a little unsalted butter.
Serves 2-3
- Finely slice the courgette, tomatoes and radishes as thinly as you can, a mandolin works well here.
- Layer the vegetables on a large plate with the basil leaves and anchovies.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil.
- Leave for half an hour before serving, so that the basil and anchovies have a little time to mingle and season the salad.
- Serve with slices of buffalo mozzarella.