Investment buying is taking on a more personal, considered tone — fewer impulse splurges, more thoughtful additions. We ask some stylish New Zealanders to share the pieces they cherish.

In 2025, investment buying looks rather different, with even first-time luxury buyers not opting for flashy seasonal drops, but rather iconic pieces that they’ve been coveting for a while. I spoke to some stylish New Zealanders about the investment pieces that never fail to spark their joy, be they outerwear, accessories or, even, art.

Melanie Roger

As owner of her eponymous gallery, Melanie Roger has more than a few excuses to get frocked up on a regular basis, but she counts a much more practical piece as her favourite investment. “I love my maroon Modern Times Coat by Gloria, which really is a bit of an art world coat - Yuka O’Shannessey from Public Record has it in beige, and Ruth Buchanan at Artspace, Victoria Wynne Jones (a curator now based in Sydney) and I all have it in the same colour. It’ll make a great group photo one day.”

Melanie Roger in her Modern Times Coat by Gloria.

The gallerist asked Gloria designer Kristine Crabb to custom-make the piece for her just as she was closing the label, having been obsessed by the dream combination of chic silhouette and serious warmth for longer than she can remember. “I had admired the coat for many years, but had been reluctant to commit as my daughter has it in black. I am so pleased I got over this though as it is on high - almost daily - rotation now we’re in the middle of the winter.”

A longtime vintage collector, Roger is the first to admit “I have a vast wardrobe, and try and buy most of it second-hand as I like to hunt out more unique pieces. That said, there are definitely items that I see and know right away will be timeless investment pieces that are worth the extra money. I’ll be wearing this coat for many years to come.”

Benny Castles

Designer and director at WORLD, Benny Castles says: “Putting aside my problematic addictions, the one that has continuously reared its head over the years and leaves me devoid of funds is an addiction to eyewear”. It began after he was diagnosed with an astigmatism in his early 20s. “I commonly refer to it as my stigmata,” he says with a smile, “and it didn’t take me long to realise that this biblical affliction was also an opportunity.”

After reading a quote by eyewear designer Oliver Goldsmith that alluded to the fact that we change our clothes every day, but as people tend to look at faces more than bodies, we should also change our glasses, he decided to work his way up to a pair for every day of the week. "Once I got to a pair for every day in a month, I stopped counting," he freely admits, "and, while I wear them all, I do treasure some more than others."

Benny Castles' Loewe Paula's Ibiza sunglasses.

Two favoured purchases are his first pair of Cutler and Gross tortoiseshell glasses bought in Knightsbridge at their vintage store, and a pair of Yayoi Kusama X Louis Vuitton spotted paint glasses, “which [I think] look fabulous, but leave large red marks on my nose due to the weight of them ... fashion over function, I guess.” He also favours a pair of LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza sunglasses in classic yellow and white, “which I turned into opticals. They are a beautifully made piece of eyewear, characterful and sculptural and unlike anything else in my collection. When I saw them I knew they were coming home.”

Leeann Yare

LeeAnn Yare (Ngāpuhi) is a long-haul captain and the first wahine Māori to captain a Boeing 787 in Aotearoa, as well as a writer, content creator and more. A savvy vintage and pre-loved shopper, when asked to share her favourite investment pieces she immediately gravitates towards accessories.

Two pieces she loves wearing - “which were preloved and weren’t crazy expensive” - are a pair of vintage Chanel clip-on earrings and a Louis Vuitton bracelet circa 2010. “I’d been looking for a pair of vintage earrings for a while,” she says, “and there was something about this pair I just really loved design-wise, and I knew they’d elevate any outfit from casual to more formal. The bracelet is much the same, it works with absolutely anything, and, as the gold monogram is embedded inside transparent resin, it’s not too precious or fussy to wear.”

Leeann Yare wearing her vintage Louis Vuitton bracelet.

She adds that “if I’m going to invest in something from a designer label, I love the concept of it being preloved. It means it’s been around the block and proved its quality, is timeless and likely to be one of a kind, so I’m not going to run into anyone wearing the same. Buying preloved is also a great way to be able to invest in quality brands without paying the ‘new’ price tag.”

Onny Kaulima

Self-dubbed “shorts maker” and founder of the Onnys label, Onny Kaulima is an ardent collector of investment pieces, including timelessly cool outerwear.

Onny Kaulima in his Burberry Kensington trench coat.

“A piece I bought for myself and will be forever obsessed with is my Burberry Kensington trench coat,” he says. Why? “Because it is iconic, from the cut to the colour. It is a timeless classic that covers all seasons. You can wear it with your suit, some nice denim or even casually with some grey trackies and a hoody.”

“As I have gotten older, I appreciate having less in the wardrobe but more quality,” he adds, “which is so much more satisfying.” His aim is buying certain pieces that will forever be cherished versus things that are trending, and, when it comes to his long-coveted trench, “that come with a rich heritage you can’t help but honour”.

