14 Cool Jackets That Will Keep The Cold Out

Button up and hunker down with these quality jackets.

A great jacket can make autumn dressing very easy.

In the morning, you can reach for a reliable skivvy, a pair of jeans and simply add your layer on top. With the right fit, a jacket can assert an intentional look (simultaneously keeping you cosy and warm).

Jackets are also an excellent piece to source from vintage, as they’re often sturdily constructed and made from long-lasting materials. Consider a chore coat by NZ label Hero, made in the 90s from Gojos ($42) or Painted Bird’s slick suede and leather jacket from the mid-century ($189). For something with a contemporary take, Riel is also known for reshaping second-hand men’s blazers into cropped bomber jackets ($299).

In this collection, you’ll find more sturdily constructed pieces to get you through the cold, from parkas to woolly zip-ups.

Inspired by menswear suiting and bomber jackets, this piece is a slick one to throw on for in-between weather.

Kowtow’s latest collection features an array of earthy tones, including this parka-style jacket. The drawcord detailing is sweet and a little cartoonish, and the high neck will buffer against a bluster.

Pockets on pockets. Leave no essentials behind with this secure utility jacket, from Sylvester’s latest collection. Read more about the relaunch here.

This sculptural jacket, made in a navy gingham print, is designed to display the layer worn underneath. Instead of buttons, the closures are little hooks, adding a touch of deconstruction to an otherwise immaculate piece.

If you're looking for a more relaxed layer that will tuck under a raincoat or trench, consider this light cotton and linen jacket by Toast. The materials are particularly good for humid weather.

If you’re finding your daily ensembles aren’t well insulated, consider a jacket with warming materials. This neat example by Sills + Co has a blend of wool, cashmere and polyester. It’s available in this navy, as well as light brown, mossy green and black.

The outer of this autumnal plaid jacket is 100% wool, so it’s guaranteed to keep you warm (even if you get caught in the rain). If you’re a fan of coordinated sets, there is also a skirt and dress made in this pattern.

Organza daisies blossom across this houndstooth jacket, which also features an oversized lapel and frilled hems.

The crop on this jacket helps to balance the boxiness of the cut for a casual and cool silhouette. The check is a combination of navy blue and yellow, making it a nice pairing for dark wash jeans.

Subtle columns of quilting add detail to the simply cut jacket, without veering entirely into the sportswear field. It’s slightly oversized too, giving you room for enveloping base layers.

If you’re looking for a layer appropriate for an occasion, the one-button jacket by Marle is worth considering. The finish has a slight shine and the structure is simple and elegant.

Kayla McGregor’s jackets and zip-ups – made from second-hand woollen blankets – are cherry and vibrant options for the cooler months. This one mimics the red of Jaffas. Currently, her collection also has colourways that draw on Slushy ice creams, sour lemons and rainbow lips.

Layer this loose-fit denim jacket over your warmest knits, for more structure and security. It’s made from 100% cotton and manufactured in Tāmaki Makaurau.