Attendees and award-winners at the Taite Music Prize 2025 dressed to showcase their values and vibrancy on the carpet.

The best and brightest of our independent music scene gathered at Q Theatre on Auckland’s Queen St last night for the 17th annual Taite Music Prize.

Presented by Independent Music New Zealand, the awards recognise established musicians, rising stars and music journalists for their work (the awards are named after late music journalist Dylan Taite).

This year, electronic/dance musician Mokotron, Tiopira McDowell (Ngāti Hine), was awarded the main Taite Music Prize for his album Waerea. The seven-track album is a buzzy blend of heavy sub-bass, taonga pūoro and deep vocals.

Byllie-Jean (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Pahauwera) was recognised with the Best Independent Debut for Filter, a genre-blending EP with real sonic resonance.

Reliably, ensembles at the event reflected a rhythmic sensibility, as attendees sported band T-shirts and slogans pledging support for our local music scene. The creative crowd also showcased a clear affection for local labels, choosing crochet, silks and vintage threads spun by familiar designers.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Jess Bailey of Fables (centre).

Photo / Dave Simpson

Hayley Barnett and Karl Puschmann, finalist for Outstanding Music Journalism (right).

Photo / Dave Simpson

Musician Billie Fee and Damian Golfinopoulos, director and editor.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Marty Duda, radio presenter and founder of the 13th Floor.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Tom Trewman, 95bFM manager, and Joel Armstrong, 95bFM news editorial director.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Promoter, radio host and music critic Matthew Crawley wears a custom Gloria shirt with a matching scarf. UK musician and broadside ballad singer Jennifer Reid wears punkish plaid and red Lancashire clogs.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Lucy Macrae, owner of Whammy bar and head of PR & Operations at The Label, and Daria Carrothers, publicist at The Label.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Janay Harding, presenter of RNZ’s Tahi podcast.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Taylor McGregor, bFM host and IMNZ board member, and Lucy Suttor, Dickmove lead singer.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Maude Morris of Lexxa.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Steph and Taite Music Prize finalist Holly Arrowsmith.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Fazerdaze, Amelia Murray, was a finalist for the Taite Music Prize, and wears a reworked Riel Store suit.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Musician Isla Noon wears Aje collar, vintage boots and jewellery by NZ designer Nick Graham.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Taite Music Prize finalist Georgia Lines.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Musician and guitarist Tiare Kelly.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Vida, Independent Debut finalist, styled by Zheyi Ruan.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Kate Ward-Smythe (wearing vintage Andrea Moore) and Dylan Pellett.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Princess Chelsea (right).

Photo / Dave Simpson

Harry Waugh and Scarlet Sneddon.

Photo / Dave Simpson

David Parker and Jess Robertson thrifted their occasionwear.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Byllie-Jean with the award for Best Independent Debut.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Dianne Swan, IMNZ member and artist.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Taite Music Prize winner Mokotron.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Maxwell and Huiming, Best Independent Debut finalists for their project 花溪 Flowerstream, wear matching bright hues.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Taite Music Prize winner 2024, Vera Ellen, who also opened the event onstage.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Zoë Larsen Cumming aka Babe Martin, Chlöe Swarbrick and Rachel Ashby.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Mukuka Musowa, musician and the founder of artist management company Creative Pwele.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Jaq Tweedie, of Dunbar Noon Publishing and author Peter McLennan.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Pennie Black, IMNZ board member and Concord Publishing, Green MP Steve Abel and Lisa Paris, IMNZ board member and director of The Label.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Hunter Keane, host of bFM’s The Long Player and Issey Ingham.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Jazmine Mary, pictured here with Arahi (Te Matau-a-Māui). The duo’s country act Pony Baby made them Taite Music Prize finalists. Jazmine wears a sparkling set from a shop in Sardinia, Italy.

