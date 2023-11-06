Who Is Emilia Wickstead? The Best Looks From The Air New Zealand Uniform Designer

Emilia Wickstead was named as Air New Zealand’s new uniform designer today. So what’s defined her chapter before this? We turned to that irreducibly interesting source: the red carpet.

Emilia Wickstead knows the mechanics of fit: hers is a specific vision of the structural, the sculptural, but also the uncomplicated. As the New Zealand-born, London-based designer, who was recently announced as Air New Zealand’s next uniform steward, looks to take her approach to mile-high dressing, we look at some of her best — the outfits that skittered down runways before she takes on a different kind of runway. Wickstead’s clothes have perhaps always been a kind of celebrity catnip, a portal to florals, slinky trains, body-molding bodices and scooped necklines that could plant a particular kind of flag in the world, a signal both fresh and timeless.

Photo / Getty Images

Sheila Atim

The Woman King actress is pictured here ahead of Wickstead’s show at London Fashion Week in September, wearing a matching leather jacket and skirt (which also walked the runway). The teal set features oversized pockets and an overly pronounced collar in a buttery leather.

Photo / Getty Images

Laura Dern

How orange is too orange? It’s a question we’ll have to ask another time, as actor Laura Dern finds a happy medium that looks just peachy at the 2020 Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The A-line silhouette is quintessential Wickstead, a liquid-smooth flare that’s pared-back and dainty.

Photo / Getty Images

In 2020, Olivia Colman attended the Golden Globes and won Best Actress for her role in The Crown. At the special event, the British actress donned this royal gown, embellished with pleated puff sleeves and a long train. For the custom dress, Wickstead indulges in a little more drama (while maintaining those signature sleek cuts and bold colours).

Photo / Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Game of Thrones and action-movie-regular Nathalie Emmanuel is fresh and sunny in a fit-and-flare dress, worn after a screening of her film The Invitation in New York last year. The actress punctuates it with heavy gold jewellery and matching metallic heels.

Photo / Getty Images

Zawe Ashton

The British performer, known for her work in The Marvels and The Handmaid’s Tale, arrived on the British Academy Film Awards red carpet in this soft and striking Wickstead caped gown. The dreamy elegance of this ensemble is only enhanced by the simple, sleek styling — with a peek of a pointed heel, cushiony bag and hair that’s reminiscent of the 60s.

Photo / Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Photo / Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

The White Lotus star dons a satin evening dress in a vibrant red on the carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The gown features a plunging, sculptural neckline and contemporary bustle, with sharp and precise lines shaping the showstopping ensemble. This dress was one of the closing looks from the autumn 2023 collection shown in London.

Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Adebiri

We’ll be the first to admit that checks are hard, so easy as it is to fall into picnic or chess-set territory. Not Ayo Adebiri, though, whose Wickstead gown in a delightful chocolate-blue print at this year’s 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards felt right for The Bear star. It’s interesting. It’s sweeping. And, importantly, it’s cool.

Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Fashion’s eternal It girl attended the Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in a pretty mini, finished in a big bow that met the floor and kept on going. Chung’s wardrobe translates to a trove of smart things, and she’s paired them well here: fishnet tights and glittering pumps. A way to keep things interesting.

Photo / Getty Images

Emilia Wickstead

The New Zealand-born designer is pictured here attending the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2019. She wears a slick gown with a thoughtful neckline. While the look is stunning, Wickstead also embraces a sense of fun in the form of stark and playful bows.

