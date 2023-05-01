Met Gala 2023: The Very Best, Most Memorable Looks

The Viva editors weigh in on the sartorial salute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, a polarising fashion titan.

Another year, another Met Gala.

This year’s theme is a sartorial tribute to the late fashion titan Karl Lagerfeld in an exhibition entitled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs, alongside his original sketches.

The German fashion designer, who passed away in 2019, left an indelible legacy on fashion, working as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 right up until his death.

Being at the helm of an iconic fashion house for 36 years is a remarkable feat, but his iconoclastic fingerprint has been left on the archives of several other major fashion houses during his career, including time as the artistic director for French label Jean Patou in 1958, before being tapped by Fendi in 1967 to reinvigorate its fur business, what was at the time booming trade for the Italian brand.

His work for Chloe in the 1970s redefined that era with a focus on maintaining the brand’s romanticism and a new focus on the upwardly mobile woman of that decade. Along with Yves Saint Laurent and Halston in the US, the designers helped usher in a freer way of dressing for the times.

Despite being one of the most influential designers of the 20th century and at least the first two decades of the 21st, Lagerfeld represents a designer from a different time, polarising opinion for some of his problematic remarks about size and race.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar from 2009, he said that Coco Chanel “wasn’t ugly enough to be a feminist”; while in 2002 he told Metro magazine that he thought Adele was “a little too fat, but she has a beautiful face and a divine voice”.

Another quote, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants,” has been misattributed to Karl, despite originating from a New Zealand fashion blogger in 2009.

In a tribute to her late friend, Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue and global editorial director of Conde Nast, who has been at the helm of the Met Gala since 1999, has been feeling particularly nostalgic with this year's theme. This time, it's personal.

“He would have been alarmed to find himself the subject of an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” she tells The New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman. “But A Line of Beauty is an appreciation and embodiment of his genius. Since 2005, I have worn his dresses to almost every opening gala for the Costume Institute that I have co-hosted.”

For this year’s Met Gala red carpet, Anna was joined by co-hosts Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. Here are the team’s favourite looks.

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo / Getty Images.

Olivia Rodrigo

With so much Thom Browne on display tonight, perhaps Anna Wintour is campaigning for a new designer at Chanel? A crafty homage, this tactile custom look on Olivia Rodrigo is fun and funky, while still staying on theme. It also feels just right for the 20-year-old, avoid the pitfalls of Chanel canon, and other attendees, which can look either matronly or childish.

Maya Hawke. Photo / Getty Images

Maya Hawke

One of the best looks of the Gala. It’s not easy to make an effort and still look at ease, but Maya Hawke does so with aplomb (and great hair). Her look is Prada, a textbook combination of that luxury brand’s ethos, while also channeling the chic, stuffy ruffles of Chanel and Lagerfeld. The white tights, kitten-heeled pumps, and structured bag are an inspired touch — taking this into the realm of camp, where all Met looks should be.

Jeremy Strong. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Beauty editor Lucy Slight picks Jeremy as one of her favourite looks, dressed in Prada. “While Kendall Roy might make my skin crawl, Jeremy Strong in that brown suit jacket and sage-green ruffled shirt is really doing something to me... Something good. The fluorescent green pendant, by Frank Ocean’s jewellery brand Homer, is what really ignited the flame, along with that slick, square-toed brogue and the clean-cut salt and pepper hair. Later, quiet luxury; it’s time to get loud.”

Kristen Stewart. Photo / Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Stewart’s red-carpet oeuvre is a real mixed bag, and she doesn’t always look at ease. This outfit, however, feels radically different; relaxed in both fit and its approach to gender, it’s probably the most true-to-her styling we’ve seen on the star, and it shows. The proportions on the suit are great, cropped but loose. Love the tie. She looks comfortable and free — both things that Coco Chanel deployed in her revolutionary womenswear. Fun fact: the actor apparently always takes her heels off after walking the red carpet, so it’s refreshing to see a pair of flat loafers as part of her Met Gala look.

Bad Bunny. Photo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Never mind he looks like he might be going to his first holy communion, there’s something still angelic about an all-white look. The Puerto Rican Grammy winner adds a floor-sweeping shawl covered in rosettes, custom made by Jacquemus.

Paris Hilton. Photo / Getty Images

Paris Hilton

If you haven’t read her autobiography Paris: The Memoir, we recommend it if you’re wanting a snapshot into the fascinating trajectory of the hotel heiress and the way in which she used the early internet to her advantage. Making her debut at the Met Gala this year dressed by Marc Jacobs, we’re hoping Anna Wintour will finally give Paris the Vogue treatment with her own cover. While we’re at it, petition for a US Vogue cover for Pamela Anderson, too.

Elle Fanning. Photo / Getty Images

Elle Fanning

While there’s been a lack of romantic Chloe, which we were hoping to see more of, the bohemian spirit of this Vivienne Westwood look on Elle will do. Accessorised with Cartier jewellery, the actor’s styling was one of the most interesting on the night — a daisy chain hair crown festooned with black ribbons and a daisy bouquet marked her as the perfect Chanel bride — not dressed in Chanel.

Lizzo. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo

Uptown girl! Dripping in dowager pearls, Lizzo looks brilliant — the strands do an elegant job of framing her silhouette, and I’m sure they sound very ASMR-appealing in real life. The gloves and (trigger warning) booties are classic Karl.

Anne Hathaway. Photo / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

This Atelier Versace own feels like a respectful tribute to Lagerfeld’s legacy. Versace’s iconic safety pin gown rendered in a classic boucle fabric popularised by Coco Chanel was the starting point for this creation from Donatella Versace, who was also in attendance in honour of her late friend. The Bulgari ambassador naturally wore a Bulgari necklace and rings.

Alexa Chung. Photo / Getty Images

It’s always great to see younger designers represented at the Met Gala and for this year’s appearance, the style stalwart keeps things interesting in this ruched gown with lace panels from Róisín Pierce, an Irish womenswear designer committed to artisanal techniques in her design handwriting. A bonnet added another element of surprise, and there’s something great about the addition of a classic black pump with this otherwise unconventional look.

Jared Leto. Photo / Getty Images

Jared Leto

Leto loves taking his head off at a swanky do. We’re glad someone went all in on furry-fabulosity.

Jennie. Photo / Getty Images

Jennie

The Blackpink star goes short and sweet in this update of look 164 from Chanel’s fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection. While it might not offer up the drama some of the other guests might be serving, we appreciate this quintessential, monochromatic Chanel look with its scalloped neckline and classic camellia motif. Bonus points for classy opera gloves.

Jessica Chastain. Photo / Getty Images.

Jessica Chastain

Strawberry-blonde locks? Think again for the actress who swapped them for swathes of icy platinum blonde, and a ruffled Gucci gown styled by Elizabeth Stewart. The severity of the black and white — not to mention those solid glasses (which mask a lovely smoky-eye look) — is a literal approach to the theme. A moment for her gloves, too.

Doja Cat. Photo / Getty Images

Doja Cat

If anyone was going to adorn themselves with an homage to Lagerfeld’s beloved pet Choupette, it was the aptly named Doja Cat. Theatrics are rare on red carpets these days, as celebrities err on the side of safety and styled-to-the-hilt contractual outfits (boring), so it’s nice to see some avant-garde weirdness that melds fashion with costume — after all, this is the Costume Institute we’re talking about. Doja Cat’s custom Oscar de la Renta look reminds us of the good old days with Björk’s Marjan Pejoski swan dress, but with the augmented reality of prosthetics that call to mind The Island of Doctor Moreau.

Karen Elson. Photo / Getty Images

Karen Elson

One of Karl Lagerfeld’s model muses, Karen takes on this playful Christian Siriano gown to full effect, made with 650 custom-made organza and velvet flowers.

Brian Tyree Henry. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

Opulence! Brian Tyree Henry wins everything. A little Liberace, the Atlanta star makes a surprising appearance and succeded in this slick satin suit. The addition of a cape and layers of necklaces is just the right amount of bravado Karl Lagerfeld would have been proud of.

Penélope Cruz. Photo / Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

Co-host Penelope Cruz has long been an ambassador for Chanel, even walking the runway for his final collection for the brand’s fall 2019 collection. For this occasion, she wore a vintage Chanel haute couture gown from spring 1988, complete with an accompanying hood.

Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Dare we say it, Taika Waititi outshone Rita Ora with this louche ensemble. Like Lisa Love, he went the floor-length tuxedo route. The lush fabrics add a nice elegance and lighten up the structure and volume of the outfit, with a romantic flourish of the pearls and corsage. We are going to see a lot of flowers on this red carpet (the camellia is a house signature of Chanel). We like that he kept his grooming simple and a little raw — the short hair and salt and pepper stubble provide a nice juxtaposition to the glamour.

Pedro Pascal. Photo / Getty Images.

Pedro Pascal

A Viva favourite, Pascal clearly loves clothes, but never lets anything wear him – our parasocial relationship suggests that this is due to his confidence, geniality and lack of ego. Here he’s in Valentino, from the brand’s fall-winter 2023 collection, and it actually looks better on him than it did on the runway. Formal shorts are having a moment.

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer. Photo / Getty Images

Roger and Mirka Federer

The tennis legend is there on co-hosting duties and sharpens up in a classic Dior Men tux, while wife Mirka takes on this dreamy feathery Chanel number with an oversized satin bow belt.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Famously private about her love life, Anna attends her party with her boyfriend, British actor Bill Nighy. Staying true to her formula over the past two decades of co-hosting the Met Gala, Anna wears this Chanel spring/summer 2023 haute couture dress. Bill looks smart in classic navy.

Chloe Fineman. Photo / Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

She’s one of the funniest women in Hollywood, and it’s great to see Chloe debut at this year’s Met Gala on hosting duties alongside La La Anthony and Derek Blasberg. The shimmering pink cocktail dress by Jackson Wiederhoeft festooned at the decolletage with rosettes is fun, but we’re particularly taken by her crystal pink cat purse. Jewels by Bulgari.

Michaela Coel. Photo / Getty Images

Michaela Coel

The British actor and one of tonight’s co-hosts makes a statement in this sheer dress from Schiaparelli overlaid with thousands of pearls and crystals. A collaboration between her stylist Georgia and Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry, the dress features 130,000 crystals and over 3800 hours of work.

Janelle Monáe. Photo / Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

There’s a synergy to Karl Lagerfeld’s work and that of US designer and CFDA chairman Thom Browne — suiting, monochrome, runway theatrics — and Janelle Monáe has combined all of it here (and Choupette too!). This head-to-toe look by Browne, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, is a nice ode to the world of cataloguing and costume that the Met Gala celebrates, combining elements of crinoline with a 2D quality. Good good.

Lisa Love. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Love

An early arrival from Vogue’s West Coast contributing editor, Lisa sets the tone for the night in a classic Karl Lagerfeld look — a floor-length take on a classic tuxedo with double-breasted buttons and Lisa’s signature sunglasses.

Emma Chamberlain. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

The abbreviated jacket is a Lagerfeld favourite, included in Chanel couture collections and ready-to-wear. Always fresh, gamine and youthful, it has long appealed to It Girls with similar attributes, with Emma Chamberlain joining the fold in this two-piece skirt suit in powder blue. The YouTuber and podcaster — and recent Viva cover star — leans further into the coquette mood with her accessories. Bonus points for the heavy eyeliner — another Lagerfeld signature.

Harvey Guillén. Photo / Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

Guillén has been appearing on more and more red carpets lately, so it’s a delight to see the actor at the Met Gala alongside fellow What We Do in the Shadows alumni Taika Waititi. Guillén combines multiple Lagerfeld references in a single ensemble, with tweed boucle, pink, camellias — on a bombastic scale fit for Carrie Bradshaw herself — and multi-strand pearls. Fab!

Quinta Brunson. Photo / Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Love the way all the shapes come together in this look on Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, with the giant bow, big ol’ camellia (we need to start counting these) and the sculptural hair, and the combination of baby pink with the black net overlay and matching gloves is vampy and very good.

Kodi Smit-McPhee. Photo / Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog star knows how to turn up to the red carpet and deliver a strongly conceptual look. The classic black tailoring is perfectly offset by a quintessential detachable collar detail from Prada.

FKA Twigs. Photo / Getty Images

FKA Twigs

We always look forward to seeing what FKA Twigs is wearing purely because her choice of fashion is so inherent in her artistry and music. There’s nothing pedestrian about her style, which is why we love it, and this custom Maison Margiela with sculptural updo is serving the type of modernity someone like Karl — who was always living in the future — would have appreciated.

David Byrne. Photo / Getty Images

David Byrne

A bicycle on the red carpet? Stop making sense! Seriously though, love a low-carbon option, and if the famously horrendous traffic jam of celebrities making their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Gala happened again this year, then Byrne likely breezed past all the limos, town cars and vans (deployed for gowns you can’t sit down in) to make his appearance on the cream carpet.

Grace Elizabeth. Photo / Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth

Known for his joyful use of colour, American designer Christopher John Rogers knows how to bring drama to the red carpet, but always with a dose of whimsy. The American model and Vogue favourite complements this full skirt look and halter neckline with an equally playful beauty look with complementary pink eyeshadow.

