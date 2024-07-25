Seeking a small, but practical handbag to add to your ensembles? These stylish options will go with you everywhere.

When you’re on the go, and moving from occasion to occasion with a bit of gusto, it’s easy to create a mess of your overflowing work tote. Essential items like keys, bus cards and wallets are easily lost to their depths — creating a frenetic feeling that is tricky to shake.

These petite handbags are designed to rest just so at the bend of your elbow, providing a home for those must-have items. They make an easy swap for a big bag, and their size still provides the intended utilitarian purpose.

Among these picks, curated by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, you’ll find bags to suit a range of styles. They’ll create a point of interest over enveloping coats and also produce a bit of sparkle for indoor occasions. Some are sleek and simple, crafted from sturdy black leather or taking a minimal approach to hardware. Others are more extravagant; one is embellished with romantic rosettes, while another is fashioned from deep cherry suede.

