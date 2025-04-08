Make the sweet, floral notes of feijoa last beyond its fleeting season with this chutney recipe.
If you’re like me, you find feijoas delicious in any form. While they’re in season, indulge and experiment with a few new ways to serve them. This chutney pairs well with anything. I especially enjoy it with a lamb curry.
TAMARIND AND FEIJOA CHUTNEY Makes 3 cups
3 cups chopped feijoa 1 green apple, peeled and chopped 1 onion, chopped ½ cup of tamarind paste ½ cup chopped dried dates 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger Pinch of chilli flakes 1 cinnamon stick ½ tsp salt 1 cup dark brown sugar 1 tsp mixed spice 1 cup white vinegar 1 cup water
- Place the feijoa, apple, onion, tamarind, dates, ginger, chilli flakes, cinnamon stick, salt, brown sugar, mixed spice, vinegar and water into a heavy pot.
- Gradually bring everything to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Allow it to simmer for 50 minutes until it becomes thick and syrupy. Taste for sweetness and add an extra tablespoon of sugar if necessary.
- Keep in jars in the refrigerator until needed.