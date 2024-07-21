Transform frozen berries into a quick and healthy chia jam with this easy recipe — ideal for breakfast or a sweet snack.

This is an excellent winter jam using frozen berries. It is instant, which is fantastic when you need a treat for toast or waffles or to fold through some yoghurt for a quick dessert. Add half the sugar, then adjust according to your taste.

CHIA JAM Makes 2½ cups

3 cups frozen berries ¼-½ cup sugar or honey ¼-½ cup sugar or honey 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp orange zest 2 Tbsp chia seeds 2 Tbsp chia seeds

Place the berries, sugar and zest into a medium-sized pot. Slowly bring to a simmer until they are completely softened and heated through. Remove from the heat. Stir in the chia seeds and allow to cool. Store in jars in the fridge until needed.

Roast tomato and chilli jam. There's a deep toastiness that comes from the oven-roasted cherry tomatoes and a tangy saltiness in the addition of fish sauce. Angela Casley suggests adding it to a cheese platter, roast lamb or vegetables.

