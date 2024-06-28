10 Top Dishes To Gather Around Together This Long Weekend

If you’re spending time with loved ones this weekend, these dishes will enable the opportunity for connection.
Some of the most treasured holiday memories can arise from a simple table setting.
These dishes, oven-baked and long-luxuriated, will look after themselves. Deep savoury flavours are infused with carefully selected spices and
In this recipe collection, there are servings to suit the preference of many palettes (you might bookmark a couple if your gathering is especially lively).
This creamy but simple dish sees tender chicken served with oregano, shallots and crème fraiche.
Fennel, peppers and feta are strong aromatics and infuse great flavour into this flaky, oven-baked fish.
Serve this juicy roast (sprinkled with fresh dill) alongside warm crusty bread with lashings of salty butter.
Dijon mustard supplies a strong savoury note to this warming centrepiece.
Make sure this sturdy cast iron serving is accompanied by piles of flatbread and pickled vegetables for a varied serving.
This seafood oven-bake is mixed with shredded coconut, lemon and orange zest and plenty of garlic.
A sprinkle of sesame seeds create a crunchy topping for this vegetarian sharing plate.
Place this slow-cook dish in your oven at the beginning of the day and you’ll be rewarded with a succulent evening serving.
Braised beef potato top pie
Red wine, basil and paprika supply complexity to this comforting and billowing dish.
A drizzle of runny honey over sweet seasonal fruit and crunchy hazelnuts