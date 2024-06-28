Food & Drink

10 Top Dishes To Gather Around Together This Long Weekend

By Madeleine Crutchley
Viva
This seafood dish is sure to please a party. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re spending time with loved ones this weekend, these dishes will enable the opportunity for connection.

Some of the most treasured holiday memories can arise from a simple table setting.

These dishes, oven-baked and long-luxuriated, will look after themselves. Deep savoury flavours are infused with carefully selected spices and

In this recipe collection, there are servings to suit the preference of many palettes (you might bookmark a couple if your gathering is especially lively).

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This creamy but simple dish sees tender chicken served with oregano, shallots and crème fraiche.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel, peppers and feta are strong aromatics and infuse great flavour into this flaky, oven-baked fish.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this juicy roast (sprinkled with fresh dill) alongside warm crusty bread with lashings of salty butter.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Dijon mustard supplies a strong savoury note to this warming centrepiece.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Make sure this sturdy cast iron serving is accompanied by piles of flatbread and pickled vegetables for a varied serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This seafood oven-bake is mixed with shredded coconut, lemon and orange zest and plenty of garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A sprinkle of sesame seeds create a crunchy topping for this vegetarian sharing plate.

Photo / Babiche Martins
Photo / Babiche Martins

Place this slow-cook dish in your oven at the beginning of the day and you’ll be rewarded with a succulent evening serving.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Braised beef potato top pie

Red wine, basil and paprika supply complexity to this comforting and billowing dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A drizzle of runny honey over sweet seasonal fruit and crunchy hazelnuts

