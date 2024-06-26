Homemade chicken broth is the ultimate winter warmer.
This broth is very healthy, and its steaming heat will bring comfort on a chilly day. There is no need to peel the vegetables before making the broth; the skins add extra flavour. Add some cheeky garlic bread on the side, if you desire.
Serves 4
- Wash the chicken and place it in a large pot. Cover with boiling water and add the peppercorns, onion, and carrot. Bring to a simmer for 1 hour 15 minutes or until the chicken falls from the bone.
- Place a large colander over a large bowl and strain the chicken and vegetables. Set both aside. Let the chicken cool until you can shred the meat, then set it aside with the cooked vegetables. Cool the broth, allowing any fat to settle on the top. Remove with a slotted spoon.
- Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the leek, celery, and carrot and cook for 5-10 minutes to soften. Add the zest, thyme, and chicken broth and simmer for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked.
- Add the shredded chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Heat to a boil and serve.
