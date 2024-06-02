16 Satisfying Soup Recipes, Plus Breads To Enjoy With Them

Where there’s soup, there’s bread. Enjoy this match made for winter with these comforting recipes.

A few emblems mark winter’s harsh arrival. Upturned umbrellas, boots coming out of storage and raincoats piling on coat racks. One we’re more fond of? Soups on stovetops.

In this recipe collection, we’ve got dishes to suit all preferences, with rich meat servings, brothy chicken classics and vegetable-forward blends.

But all of these bowls, while delicious, simply must be served with something carby. In this recipe collection, you’ll find a few bready pairings to complete the winter meal (think super-quick homemade loaves, cheese toasties and tender pan-fried flatbreads).

Soups

A drizzle of truffle oil will perfume this silky bowlful, making this soup ideal for a fancy winter dinner party.

Recipe editor Angela Casley recommends this soup if you’re overloaded with leftover vegetables. Dried or fresh herbs will make this serving feel special.

A dollop of cream or yoghurt brings textural contrast to any soup. It’s particularly lovely in this mushroom-filled mixture.

This umami broth is good for the soul. A pinch of tarragon also adds a distinct herby note.

Red chilli and fresh ginger grant warming flavours to this creamy soup. It's best served with homemade roti, which come together in just 15 minutes.

Onslow’s head chef Glen File shares the recipe for this hearty and precise chicken soup complete with crispy croutons.

Chopped and fresh silverbeet leaves are folded through this flavorful soup to create a varied texture.

This silky and slightly spicy soup is enhanced with powerful spices — think cumin, coriander, chilli and garam masala.

This classic pumpkin soup recipe comes with the pairing of a leek and olive focaccia (complete with plenty of rosemary and flaky salt).

This soup is really punchy, with a blend of chicken stock, blue cheese and sweet kūmara. Angela Casley recommends enjoying it with cheese toasties.

Crunchy sourdough makes great company for this satisfying potato soup.

If you prefer a brothy bowl, this pork soup should be your go-to. Using fresh noodles will make a real difference to this dish — they’re enjoyable chewy.

Garnish this pleasantly salty serving with croutons, mint and cream.

Cheesy toast is a must-try side for this butterbean-based soup. Crispy kale or bacon adds crunch.

This might be the tastiest way to eat your greens. This soup sees silverbeet, spinach and coriander blended with garlic, chermoula spice and chicken stock.

This nourishing kūmara soup is topped with yoghurt, chopped chives and compulsory salt and pepper.

Breads

This speedy courgette bread has a touch of chilli for a little heat (plus an accompanying pesto recipe).

This fresh, homemade focaccia recipe is shared by Nigel Slater, the beloved British food writer. You’ll need plenty of flaky salt on hand.

These tangy flatbreads are super-versatile. They’ll work particularly well with silky soups.

This loaf comes together in a flash and is delicious eaten warm.

This whipped butter is a special homemade spread, and could become a staple for many winter meals.