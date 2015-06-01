Food & Drink

Broccoli & Blue Cheese Soup Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Broccoli and Blue Cheese Soup. Kathryn Smyth bowls and ramekins from Annex. Wooden board and fog linen tea towel from Father Rabbit. Picture / Babiche Martens.
BROCCOLI AND BLUE CHEESE SOUP

Serves 4

2 Tbsp butter

2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 heads broccoli, chopped roughly

1 kūmara, diced

1 litre chicken stock

100g blue cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Cheesy toasts to serve
  1. In a large pot, melt butter. Add onions and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften but not brown. Add broccoli, kūmara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook until kūmara is completely soft. Place in a blender (or use a stick blender) and whizz until smooth.
  2. Crumble in cheese, reserving a little for garnish. Serve piping hot with cheesy toasts.

