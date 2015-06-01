Broccoli & Blue Cheese Soup Recipe

BROCCOLI AND BLUE CHEESE SOUP
Serves 4
2 Tbsp butter 2 onions, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 heads broccoli, chopped roughly 1 kūmara, diced 1 litre chicken stock 100g blue cheese Salt and pepper to taste Cheesy toasts to serve
- In a large pot, melt butter. Add onions and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften but not brown. Add broccoli, kūmara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook until kūmara is completely soft. Place in a blender (or use a stick blender) and whizz until smooth.
- Crumble in cheese, reserving a little for garnish. Serve piping hot with cheesy toasts.