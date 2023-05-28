Brimming with clean, simple flavours, this slightly spicy soup is a hearty warmer perfect for these cooler days. If you don’t feel like making naan to go alongside (although it really is so easy), you can buy it from the supermarket. There are some good heat-and-eat options on the shelves these days.
SPINACH AND CHICKPEA SOUP RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2cm piece ginger, grated 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp ground coriander 1 green or red chilli, chopped 1 tsp ground garam masala 2 cups vegetable stock 2 medium potatoes, cubed ½ tsp salt and pepper 120g spinach 390g tin chickpeas, drained ½ cup Greek yoghurt, to serve Naan, to serve
- In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Stir through the cumin, coriander, chilli and garam masala for 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Pour in the stock and add the potatoes, salt and pepper, cooking for 10 minutes until softened. Remove half the pieces of potato and set aside. Add the spinach, cooking for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and puree the soup in a blender. Return to the pot.
- Add the reserved potatoes and the chickpeas, bringing the soup to a simmer. Check the seasoning.
- Serve hot with a dollop of yoghurt and warm naan bread to dip.