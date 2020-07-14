Carrot Soup & Cheese Dumplings Recipe

There’s no need for a side of bread with this tasty soup; the addition of dumplings turns it into a hearty winter warmer. For the dough, a little blitz to combine will suffice, or make the dumplings by hand — try not to overmix. If you make them ahead of time, reheat them on a covered plate in the microwave and dip back into simmering water.
- Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 4 minutes. Stir through the ginger and carrots. Put the lid on and allow to sweat for 5 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer for 20 minutes or until the carrots are completely soft. Cool for 10 minutes before blending until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
- To make the dumplings, place the flour, salt and butter in a food processor, blitzing until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the chives, cheese and milk, mixing again to combine into a dough.
- To cook the dumplings, bring a pot of salted water to a simmer. Drop dessert spoons of dough into the water a few at a time, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes until puffed and cooked through.
- Heat the soup before serving, pile on some hot dumplings and a sprinkle of chives.