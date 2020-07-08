Oyster and Jerusalem Artichoke Soup Recipe

It’s best to make this soup in a heavy-based casserole dish. If time is short, use a good quality store-bought stock. Try serving the soup warm in shot glasses as a pre-dinner nibble, topped with a fresh oyster and a sprig of dill.
OYSTER AND JERUSALEM ARTICHOKE SOUP Serves 4
80g butter 1 onion, chopped finely 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 cup peeled and cubed Jerusalem artichokes ½ cup flour ½ cup white wine ½ cup water 2 cups fish stock 1 cup cream 1 dozen large oysters; reserve the juice ¼ cup chopped dill, reserving a little for garnish Salt and pepper to taste Crusty bread to serve
- Melt the butter slowly in a heavy-based pot. Add the onions, garlic and artichokes, cooking slowly for 10 minutes, without browning, until softened. Add the flour and cook for 4 minutes, stirring. Stir through the wine, water, then the stock, bringing it slowly to the boil until the soup has thickened. Cool slightly before blending until silky smooth.
- Return the soup to a clean pot.
- Before serving add the oyster juices, cream, dill and half the oysters, slightly chopped, reserving a few whole for the top. Season to taste. Serve with crusty bread on the side to wipe out every last bit.