Food & Drink

Oyster and Jerusalem Artichoke Soup Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Oyster and jerusalem artichoke soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s best to make this soup in a heavy-based casserole dish. If time is short, use a good quality store-bought stock. Try serving the soup warm in shot glasses as a pre-dinner nibble, topped with a fresh oyster and a sprig of dill.

OYSTER AND JERUSALEM ARTICHOKE SOUP

Serves 4
80g butter

1 onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup peeled and cubed

Jerusalem artichokes

½ cup flour

½ cup white wine

½ cup water

2 cups fish stock

1 cup cream

1 dozen large oysters; reserve the juice

¼ cup chopped dill, reserving a little for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Crusty bread to serve
  1. Melt the butter slowly in a heavy-based pot. Add the onions, garlic and artichokes, cooking slowly for 10 minutes, without browning, until softened. Add the flour and cook for 4 minutes, stirring. Stir through the wine, water, then the stock, bringing it slowly to the boil until the soup has thickened. Cool slightly before blending until silky smooth.
  2. Return the soup to a clean pot.
  3. Before serving add the oyster juices, cream, dill and half the oysters, slightly chopped, reserving a few whole for the top. Season to taste. Serve with crusty bread on the side to wipe out every last bit.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5