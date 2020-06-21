Nourishing Pork & Noodle Soup Recipe

PORK AND NOODLES IN MUSHROOM BROTH Serve 4
400g pork mince 2 spring onions, chopped small 1 Tbsp oyster sauce 1 chilli, chopped small ½ cup coriander, cut roughly ½ tsp salt Freshly ground pepper 1 litre good quality stock 3 slices of ginger 200g mushrooms, sliced or whole 2 Tbsp rice vinegar 1 Tbsp soy 1 tsp sesame oil 1 head bok choy, sliced 200g fresh noodles Salt and pepper, to taste
- Place mince into a bowl with spring onion, oyster sauce, chilli, coriander, salt and pepper. Mix well. With damp hands roll into walnut-sized balls. Refrigerate until needed.
- In a large pot place stock, ginger, mushrooms, vinegar and soy. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until mushrooms are cooked. Add pork balls and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Test one to ensure they are cooked. Remove ginger slices.
- Add noodles and bok choy and heat through.
- Place noodles into bases of four bowls then ladle in broth, mushrooms and pork balls.