The quest for the perfect pair of sandals ends here. From fisherman sandals to sturdy flatforms, there’s a sandal type to suit every personality. Choose wisely.

Sandals. Some of us wear them. Some of us prefer not to expose the world to how much afterthought we’ve given our toes and feet in the depths of winter.

One of the joys of wearing open-toed shoes is the opportunity to let your feet breathe. It’s the natural state our feet should exist, and it’s the reason so many wellbeing experts advocate for moments of connecting to nature sans shoes. The thousands of nerves touching earth and grass is a moment of pure grounding many of us need by this point in the year.

What else is better than slipping off our shoes after a long day at work? In summer, when ventilation is key, sandals offer us that opportunity to do away with the trappings of everyday shoes and get closer to a breezier disposition.

As retailers and shoe brands prepare for summer with their sandal offerings, it can prove challenging to decipher which style works best for you.

There are many things to consider, but the priority is comfort. Consider your feet. Are you flat foot or have a high arch? Will you wear them mostly off-duty or do need a pair that can work in a summer bookended by time in the office? In this case, you’ll need something comfortable but also smart and professional enough to wear with an array of professional-looking summer clothes.

While many of us have chosen to invest in the ubiquitous slide (avoid the endless array of cut-out Hermès sandal dupes currently on the market from K-Mart to Novo), a sandal with straps that support the ankle is an ideal choice that can work across varying summer dress codes – special occasions, summer workwear etc.

Below is our pick of the best sandals to shop right now to work with a range of budgets, focusing on their versatility and comfort. Because there are loads, and unfortunately not all of them look good. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

So to help you figure out whether a 90s platform sandal or a leather jandal is the best option for you, we’ve waded through on your behalf with some nice suggestions below.

Sandals under $200

There’s an environmental and human cost to buying cheap clothes, but it’s not impossible to find things that combine both quality and affordability. Our recommendations are below.

Top: Seed Heritage sandals $169.90 – A slimline sandal that takes its cues from 90s fashion, this is perfect for this season’s parade of voluminous prairie dresses, wide-leg trousers with oversized blazers, the perfect silhouette to balance out the overflow of fabric. Also features a chic metallic hardware detail on the toe.

Centre: Shoe Connection sandals $179.90 – Available in black and khaki, this tan version has (to a fashion nerd’s eye) clearly taken its cues from Marni’s Fusbett style, but is non-descript enough (and a quarter of the price). A sandal with a thick strap segues nicely from summer workwear – a smart short suit would be good here – or a summer dress for the weekend.

Bottom: Bared sandals $169 – Another great teaming of colours, gold and khaki, these supportive sandals have been slip-tested and come with the added benefit of 20mm heel height. A quick pro styling tip – this option would work well with the season’s various shades of blue denim.

Sandals with a chunky sole

For those who like a little heft to their sandal heel, these options ample elevation. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Top: Carmela Piel sandals, $249, from Dalston – Made in Spain with a leather upper and rubber sole for extra cushion, the woven interlaced design adds the perfect amount of interest.

Centre: Bronwyn sandals $349 – Designer Sarah Street is the founder behind this local footwear brand known for its 90s-inspired platform sandals amongst other styles. This season, a standout platform comes with a caged upper, offering the perfect amount of coverage. A great option for shorts and jeans.

Bottom: Mi Piaci sandals $280 – For a subtle platform, these cognac-coloured leather options are a versatile choice, working back with a range of summer outfits – particularly great with a classic all-white summer look.

Sandals for men

For smart summer sandal options that men (actually any gender) can consider wearing, keep it simple.

Top: Ancient Greek sandals $505 – Handmade locally by skilled craftsmen using traditional techniques that have existed for centuries, these sandals are close to what a Greek God might have worn. Of course that’s a total exaggeration, but we can’t help but admire this smart option all the same.

Centre: Bottega Veneta sandals, approx. $2065 – Yes these cost a pretty penny, but if you’re in the market for a pair of sandals that will last the distance, these have been made with a lot of care and details, made in Italy from premium buffed calfskin, with a goatskin lining.

Bottom: Birkenstock sandals $240 – For a safe sandal with a strap, you can’t ignore the classic Milano style in black.

Sandals for first-timers

If dipping your toes (literally) into a pair of sandals might feel like a sartorial risk, play it safe in a respectable pair – in black of course.

Top: La Tribe sandals $319.90 – Buttery soft adjustable straps make these an ideal companion – for work or weekend.

Centre: Minx sandals $229 – Featuring a stylish woven loop upper and adjustable ankle straps, these are a sensible sandal with an equally sensible height, and if you’re looking to shake off the training wheels, the brand also offers this style in bright orange and a metallic silver.

Bottom: Nicole Rebstock sandals $289 – One of the few leather sandals on the market that also features an easy velcro strap, the addition of gold details adds a special touch. Bonus points for a plush, padded sole.

Sandals with a point of difference

These bold and beautiful options are in keeping with a level of decorum – but also a one-way ticket out of Squaresville.

Top: Willow Shoes sandals $209 – Anything but boring, these multi-coloured sandals work just as well with a summer dress as it does with a simple black dress.

Centre: Kathryn Wilson sandals $359 – The footwear stalwart has a wide and varied range of shoes just right for summer, but a supportive pair in gold is an ideal option for every summer scenario you can think of.

Bottom: Django & Juliette sandals, $253, from Style Tread – Part technical, part artisanal, a creative pair of sandals are a surefire way to turn heads this summer, an easy accessory to help elevate a muted, simple look.

Sandals for wide feet

For those looking for added room and comfort, these three options are tried and tested.

Top: Bresely sandals, $209, from Willow Shoes – Featuring a supportive elasticated strap, this is the perfect option for those with wide feet looking for something stylish this summer.

Centre: Le Sansa sandals, $219.90, from Collective Shoes – Made in Turkey, these hot pink sandals also feature a silver buckle on the upper.

Bottom: Isabella Anselmi sandals, $239.90, from Merchant 1948 – Perfect for wide feet, a classic black pair of sandals with an adjustable strap will never go out of style.

Sandals with a heel height

Added height on a pair of strappy sandals can help take any outfit to another level (great for special occasions outdoors too).

Top: Paris Georgia wedges $930 – The New Zealand label is synonymous with a certain nonchalant glamour, and these wedged sandals are the perfect addition to a parade of party dresses.

Centre: Nelson Made heels, $369, from Head Over Heels – Another slimline sandal, this is an ideal choice worn with a strappy slip dress or a pair of summer jeans and a light blazer.

Bottom: Alias Mae sandals, $259, from Superette – A fresh take on a classic jandal, this leather heel is perfect for the sophisticate looking for a minimalist heel that works with everything.

Editor’s picks

What sandals are the Viva team pining over or wearing this summer?

Abigayle Fisherman sandals from Head Over Heels and the Bronwyn Billie sandals.

The first is a practical choice that will go with everything and feel appropriate to wear for all summer occasions, the Abigayle Fisherman sandals, $499, from Head Over Heels. The second is the Bronwyn Billie sandal $349. The in-your-face 90s platform is the shoe of my Polly Pocket dreams. – Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Fracap's Ola sandals from Toast and Steve Mono sandals from Kowtow.

Timberland’s Adley Way Sandals and Teva’s Original Universal style sandals.

For something free, easy and sporty to wear down to the beach and in the stands as I watch the ASB Classic this summer I’ve bookmarked Teva’s Original Universal style $130; Timberland’s Adley Way Sandals $200 and the new Slim Square Havianas $50. I like that each balance visual appeal and athleticism, but would also stand up well to a hose and scrub down after a walk in the Waitakere’s. – Tyson Beckett, multimedia journalist

Hereu’s Pesca sandals in black, Ancient Greek Solon leather jandals and Marni's Fussbett sandals.

At the moment I am rotating between my Hereu’s Pesca sandals in black, $869, from Fabric and a pair of fringed Marni Fussbett sandals that I’ve thrashed but always work well in any situation. They are sandals I’ve invested in because they’ll likely last me til I die. I am keen to try on a pair of McKinlays Safari sandals in black $135, and maybe a pair of leather sandals to wear with a loose pyjama trouser – like these Ancient Greek sandals $425 or a pair of Rodd & Gunn’s great Piha sandals $99. - Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director.

More new season fashion

Not sure what to shop? Our expert team offers sage advice and a variety of choices.

9 Warming Cardigans For Cold Weather You Didn’t See Coming. In changeable weather, you can rely on the comfort of a cardigan. These local options are appropriate for all occasions and available to shop right now.

Who Makes The Best Plain Black Work Socks? Sock choice matters. These options make a brilliant, black base.

Florals For Spring? These 10 Blossoming Garments Are Groundbreaking. There’s an earthy inspiration in bloom throughout spring. These floral pieces are an uplifting and optimistic option to shop right now.

New And Noted: These Luxury It Bags Are The Latest Hit Bags. If an investment handbag is on the cards, we’ve filtered through the very best options to shop right now.

Pinafore Dresses: The Stylish Solution For New Zealand’s Unpredictable Weather. A pinafore dress is ideal for New Zealand’s trans-seasonal weather.