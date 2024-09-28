New And Noted: These Luxury It Bags Are The Latest Hit Bags

If an investment handbag is on the cards, we’ve filtered through the very best options to shop right now.

While the concept of an ‘it’ bag might feel like the hangover of a gaudy, 2000s new money mentality, the reality is cars and homes might be the types of traditional investment buys that require endless pots of money to maintain.

Handbags not so much. In fact, a luxury handbag might be the perfect starting point for an investment item that might actually appreciate with time.

But which one?

Right now, several brands are tapping into their ‘House codes’ for archival inspiration, with the 70s and 90s proving to be the two decades that fashion will never lose its obsession for.

Handbag-toting icons from Jackie O to Carolyn Jeanne Bessette-Kennedy are so often referenced when it comes to handbags that stand the test of time; whether it’s the former’s love of a Gucci bag slung on the crook of her arm or the latter’s penchant for Prada minimalism, a new generation of bags offer similar features resonating with an entirely new generation.

They need to be versatile, they need to have attachments, and they need to be robust to deal with public transport. People aren’t so precious about bags anymore as we discussed earlier this year. Beat-up bags display a time-worn appeal that tells the world your bag is there to complement, not dictate how you dress and move in the world.

While all the below come with considerably high price tags, these handbag options below are for those who want to invest in something that won’t fail them, now and forever.

The Italian luxury stalwart offers a signature vision of minimalism with this pragmatic option made of soft leather with a glossy finish. Featuring a sophisticated strap detail that sits comfortably over the shoulder, the rectangular silhouette is supported by zipper pockets inside, and of course an iconic enameled metal triangle logo. Taking its cues from a 90s, minimalist design aesthetic, this bag option is one you can buy now and cherish forever.

Available from Prada.com and Prada Queen Street. (09) 366 7121.

The versatile crossbody

It seems the archives continue to be a source of inspiration for Gucci, launching a new bag destined for great things. The Gucci Blondie bag is a 70s-shaped wonder featuring an interlocking G logo introduced in the early 1970s. Some of the first iterations of the logo featured on suede handbags of that era, and it wasn’t until autumn/winter 2023 that the brand revived the logo. Launched this week, the new handbag style is supported by a seminal campaign starring Blondie icon Debbie Harry, and photographed by award-winning photographer and filmmaker Nan Goldin. Also starring in the new campaign is American singer and cellist Kelsey Lu. Crafted with cuoio Toscano (Italian for Tuscan leather), the supple materials showcase the style’s versatility with the iconic logo featured with a three-dimensional padded motif. An enameled brass version is also available. The style is also available in a classic GG Monogram canvas material, and comes in mini, small, medium, and maxi sizes. A detachable strap offers ample support for everyday wear.

Available from Gucci.com and from Gucci Queen Street and Gucci Westfield Newmarket. 0800 009 000.

For the weekend or an ideal cabin bag, Wellington-based Yumei offers one of the most stylish weekend bags around made from a natural canvas with cotton lining and a premium lambskin shoulder strap.

Available from Yumeibrand.com and all Yumei stores.

The slouchy companion

For a bag with a slight edge, you can always count on Louis Vuitton’s atelier for handbag designs with a sense of unique originality. Part of the LV Vibe collection, this style highlights the soft feel of nappa calfskin with a glossy finish. Also featured is an adjustable silver chain, braided with leather and signed with the LV Circle. Soft and perfect for hugging the body, what’s special about this style is an interior that features a Monogram jacquard lining and a removable zipped pouch for versatility.

Available from Louisvuitton.com and Louis Vuitton Queen Street. 0800 586 966.

The belt bag

Although currently sold out, the great thing about this Auckland-based brand is they make to order - and it’s worth the wait. If a belt bag is something you’ve always wanted to include in your wardrobe, this is possibly the best one we can suggest. Carefully contoured, its adjustable belted back and brass buckle can be adapted to be worn snugly against the hip or as a sling crossbody. Made from luxurious soft and supple Italian Nappa - this gem is proudly made in New Zealand.

Available from Georgiajay.com

The mini clutch

For those looking to invest in something smaller, Dior offers an elegant take on its Miss Montaigne style made from black smooth calfskin and a flap embellished with an antique gold-finish metal CD twist clasp inspired by the seal of a Christian Dior perfume bottle. The bag includes a sturdy top handle and adjustable chain strap with a leather insert, and an adjustable and removable chain strap with leather insert.

Available from Dior.com and Dior Queen Street (09) 373 4849

A hands-free pouch

The local leather brand offers a range of colours for this pragmatic bag, holding not only your phone but multiple cards and cash as well. With summer festivals on the horizon, this easy option is the perfect bag for getting out and about, featuring a leather chain extension strap, two internal card slots, and an interior slip pocket. Handcrafted with Grained Calf Leather in Grass and brass hardware.

Available from Deadlyponies.com and all Deadly Ponies stores.

