Georgia Davison, Where’d You Get That Baguette Bag?

It only takes a stroll down Karangahape Rd at happy hour to spy the candy-coloured accessories of handbag brand Georgia Jay.

Georgia Davison founded the brand in 2015 after selling small pieces to friends and family. It naturally grew as word spread. Today, Georgia Jay is still manufactured in-house, designed and handmade in a Tāmaki Makaurau studio located on Symonds St, where you can also shop the styles in person.

“The brand has evolved gently and naturally over the years,” says Georgia. “Our essence was founded on integrity, innovation, exquisite details, and craftsmanship, and our focus is on expanding within these parameters.”

Georgia’s new collection launched in April. Styles include an offering of two large carry-all bags in luxe new colourways (think cherry, mushroom and clay) and another rendition of her beloved 90s-inspired baguette bags.

Here, we chat to Georgia about leathercraft, small pleasures, and her favourite place to go for coffee.

What drew you to fashion, and why leather?

I completed a bachelor’s in design, where I majored in fashion. Leathercraft was something I had no prior experience with; I just fell in love with its natural integrity and the craftsmanship that goes alongside it. There was also space within that category to focus more on intelligent design within the leathercraft discipline that felt reduced, refined and modern. That has always been something I have been passionate about and is reflected in each product we develop.

What’s your favourite piece you have designed to date?

It would be the new-season Jeanne bag. We wanted to further explore the refined simplicity that made the Little Ombra so successful over the years, yet build on the functionality, capacity and comfort to easily transition from day to evening, serving those needs simultaneously. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

We specced out the interior of this piece to have ultimate functionality, but the exterior still offers our signature ‘effortlessly elegant’ look. We continue to define then refine proportions, hardware, seam lines and all finish touch points until they feel resolved and balanced aesthetically, without compromising the external and internal functionality.

This piece excites us as it has further broadened our focus and expanded our design discipline for all new design development.

The Jeanne bag. Photos / @Alyssainthecity

Walk us through a typical working day for you.

Early morning coffee in bed. I usually get to the studio around 8am, then spend the morning catching up on emails, liaising with the girls in production, and sample working across multiple products in development. Since we are across the entire process of design, sampling and production, I am often sprawled across all segments and flows.

I might be popping down to the cutting press factory, where I use knife molds placed under a press and cut out our leather panels for our biggest sellers. Once I finish cutting those pieces, I split the leather down with another machine to further prepare the segments for production.

We handcraft everything in our studio/store on Symonds St, where our production preparation is segmented and completed. My afternoons are often spent on emails, accounts, ordering and managing all studio tasks. Then I try to leave the office in the early evening and get to a Pilates class, take my dog for a walk and possibly approach some other creative project I am working on during the evenings.

Where do you go to find a moment of quiet or some respite?

The ocean, either on it or just being seaside it; it’s always been the most calming and centering place for me.

Do you have a favourite small pleasure? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sans Superdose Sleep Infusion Mask and a decadent, homemade chilli hot chocolate.

Wixii's Veronic Perino jumper. Photo / Wixii

Something you’ve bought recently?

Veronica Perino Jumper from Wixii. It’s a perfect snuggle piece for these cold mornings and evenings.

What have you been cooking lately?

Chicken Marbella, it’s one of my favourite winter dishes and a gorge dish to cook for loved ones when I do cook.

What have you been listening to lately?

I made a late-night party playlist for good friends who host the best spontaneous dance parties. A surefire to get me in the groove.

What are other brands you look to for inspiration?

For brand integrity, identity and aesthetics, Paris Georgia, Rachel Mills, Jil Sander, Lamaire, Jacquemus, The Row and Agmes.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Coffee Pen, it’s always a welcomed respite close to our studio.

What’s a local bar or restaurant that you like?

Seabreeze with friends for their pizza evenings.

What have you been reading?

Lighter by Yung Pueblo. I haven’t been in much of a reading era at the moment, but I keep this next to my bed and get in a small chapter most evenings.

What’s a travel destination you’re keen to visit, and why?

Naoshima, Japan. It’s a tiny island in the Seto Inland Sea that is both serene and awe-inducing. An island filled with modern art museums, architectural buildings and sculptures distributed all around its landscapes.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?