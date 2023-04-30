Anita Turner, Where’d You Get That White Dress?

You could say fashion and design run in Anita Turner’s blood, a right of passage that comes with a legendary family name that has contributed much to our fashion histories.

Daughter of New Zealand’s iconic fashion designer and co-founder of New Zealand Bride Magazine Vinka Lucas, Anita grew up surrounded by the glamour and grind of the industry.

“I have been in the engine room since as early as I can remember. To spend time with my mother, I was always in the workroom and encouraged to create,” remembers Anita, whose celebrated mother died in 2020. (Former model and muse Judith Baragwanath reminisces about Vinka here.)

Fast forward to the present day, Anita has been managing Vinka Design and acting as the creative director of Vinka Brides since 2009.

While the majority of locally designed bridalwear is made offshore these days, Anita has maintained her mother’s legacy of intricate detail and a high standard of production by choosing to maintain the brand’s philosophy of sourcing its own fabrics and laces, and crafting everything from its small and dedicated team of experts from its Queen St atelier.

The family business also extends to a new generation — Anita’s daughter Helena now manages the marketing and PR side of things.

Today, Anita inspires her customer by offering a smart mix of modernity without sacrificing the unapologetic glamour the brand is synonymous with, thanks to the legend that is Vinka.

Walk us through a typical working day for you.

My typical work day always begins with a nice hot cuppa and a check-in with the team to go over our production schedule and the clients we are working with that day. We usually have multiple fittings and/or consultations with clients during the day. I aim to do as much as I can of the styling and applique between appointments, however, I usually stay a little late or take some work home where I can create uninterrupted. Styling the lace and the finer detailing and draping are my favourite parts of the process.

Glamour is a big part of the Vinka Design DNA. What does glamour mean to you? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

You can be glamorous, so why be ordinary? Glamour to me means polished and elegant, making a memorable statement for the right reasons. It’s something you aspire to be or hope to inspire others to be.

Vinka bridal designs from left to right: the E'more gown, the Miu bodice and the Marcella gown.

Given the nature of the business and how busy it can get, where do you go to find a moment of quiet respite?

Sunday mornings in bed with yet another cuppa, a good book and some chocolates. That, and on the golf course. Good books and a game of golf are my two happy places to recharge.

You recently launched a line of party dresses that serve modern, playful brides well. What sparked the inspiration behind these?

Brides love the idea of having a bold, statement bridal gown, however, while the gown is incredibly impactful, it can often be impractical for getting on the dance floor. Also, brides’ needs for wedding dresses are shifting along with the style of their weddings; destination Islands, urban escapes, elopements, etc. With this in mind, we wanted to craft some versatile and statement looks to inspire brides that complement their personalities and unique weddings.

The past three years have been challenging on many fronts. What has been the most challenging part of that period for you and how did you overcome it?

Goodness, Covid was just awful for everyone. The wedding industry was hit hard and we felt devastated for our brides being unable to plan, see family, and have their plans upended at a moment’s notice. We got creative and did what we always wanted to do but never had the time. We completely renovated our atelier and transformed our space into something we have always dreamed of. That and trying to maintain a positive attitude.

What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned from your mother? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

So many lessons! Some favourites would be: don’t be afraid and go for it; don’t cut corners. Vinka always taught me to go for quality, focus on the details, and, of course, look after our staff.

Who were your style icons growing up, and why?

I grew up with supermodels inspiring us teenagers, and my favourites were Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Iman.

What is a favourite dish you like to make, or is there a dish you love to eat that makes you feel good?

The Croatian food Mum cooked was always simple yet packed with flavour. A personal favourite, believe it or not, has always been silverbeet and potatoes cooked with olive oil, Vegeta and lots of pepper.

What have you been listening to lately?

Two Feet, Paradis and OneRepublic.

What have you been reading?

What haven’t I been reading? I love Ken Follett, Terry Hayes, Tom Clancy, Robert Harris and Jojo Moyes.

What have you been watching recently that you enjoy?

The Night Watcher and Yellowstone on Neon, who doesn’t love a good story? The narratives and character development of both are fantastic.

Favourite places to visit for both business and pleasure?