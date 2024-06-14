The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Usher To Nicola Coughlan

What do stars wear to get things done?

Suits and sumptuous fabrics found favour this week, as stars put in the work promoting their projects. This meant talk-show couches, red carpets and, for one star, a visit to the US capital.

Usher

The singer was in Washington DC and I don’t think anyone’s ever looked this cool at Capitol Hill. The visit was to meet with lawmakers about federal support for preventative screening for diabetes (he has a child with the condition) and Usher understands the power an image can play when getting a message across and raising awarenesss, using this gorgeous suit to his advantage. This look means business certainly, harking back to the formality and dapper menswear of decades past — nostalgia is a powerful tool in politics and pop culture — but there’s also a sense of softness and subversion to the look, with the low-necked tank top underneath.

Emma D’Arcy attends the season two premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ in London. Photo / AP

Emma D’Arcy

Simple, striking. This is a great look on Emma D’Arc. They’re wearing Çanaku with Boucheron jewellery, styled by Rose Forde, for the London premiere for House of The Dragon.

Maya Hawke attends the 'Inside Out 2' premiere in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Maya Hawke

A fresh spin on velvet, this custom Prada look has a structure we don't usually see deployed with the textile, which is more frequently draped. It's a sublime look, and a smart one; the flat satin sandals (also Prada) and lack of jewellery feel refreshing, and appropriate given the event.

Austin Butler attends a London screening for the film 'The Bikeriders'. Photo / AP

Austin Butler

I’m rethinking skinny ties after seeing this Celine ensemble. Austin’s looks pinched and mean (in a good way) and by layering it under a waistcoat, he sidesteps an expanse of shirtfront of flimsy tie fall. He’s styled by Sanda Amador and, as with Usher, it’s another example of historic menswear codes worn in a cool way. It’s a fitting choice for a screening of The Bikeriders, presenting a spin on the era — the film is inspired by an incredible 1967 photobook — while also contrasting with the aesthetics of his character, who is in an outlaw motorcycle gang. Fashion in dialogue with film.

Nicola Coughlan attends the Dublin premiere of Bridgerton Season Three Part Two. Photo / @aimeecroysdill

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton promotion is in full swing, and while some of Nicola Coughlan’s other runway confections have been more theatrical, this custom Erdem caught my eye. It’s classical without veering into costume territory, and the asymmetric tulle overlay has a really great effect. She’s styled by Aimée Croysdill, and the brooch is a brilliant touch.

Jodie Turner-Smith appears on Good Morning America. Photo / Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Maybe it’s just me, but there’s something inherently camp about talk shows, and this look on Jodie — who is styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald — really leans into that. Sweet and strange in equal measure — all that frippery and texture and astringent mint green. It’s by New York designer Jackson Wiederhoeft.

Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri is seen arriving for ABC's 'The View' in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Picking just one look from Ayo’s slews of sensational outings this week wasn’t an easy task, but this eclectic Dries Van Noten ensemble is it. It’s from the designer’s spring-summer 2024 collection — look 48 to be exact — and it’s busy, but so is she. The Bear is back soon, so we’ll be getting a lot more of her sensational style.

Actor Tadanobu Asano poses at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

Tadanobu Asano

Another smart look, this colour palette is so elegant on the Shōgun star. Always appreciate a generous lapel.

Ariana Grande appeared on the Tonight Show. Photo / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Speaking of sweet, it’s Ariana Grande’s thing. The tone doesn’t always land, but this Tonight Show look by Balmain achieves a balance between youthful and professional. It suits her. So does the twisted combination of sheer hosiery and white pumps.

Emma Gleason is the deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

