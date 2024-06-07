All The Coolest Looks From The French Open 2024

Smashing outfits from Paris!

The French Open is in full swing and with big names like Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic (and big brand contracts) we’re turning our attention to what’s been worn on the courts of Roland Garros Stadium this week. Asics had the best shoes, nostalgic references were in vogue, and all the black and yellow was a buzzy choice. Here’s the best of the bunch.

Coco Gauff

A great example of that retro sportswear we’re seeing a lot of from Paris, Gauff is wearing New Balance.

Alex De Minaur

More classic athletic riffs, this time on Australia’s Alex De Minaur, who’s wearing Asics.

Jasmine Paolini

This whipped-butter yellow looks brilliant on the Italian and really pops against the clay courts. Once again, it’s Asics, who seem to have superseded some of the bigger brands when it comes to tennis flair.

Zhang Zhizhen

Barbie-core on China’s Zhang Zhizhen, it’s a refreshing change from the more traditional sporting hues and looks great.

Casper Ruud

An unexpected colour assortment on Norwegian Casper Ruud, but he lands this look from Yonex. It’s a bit 1970s, which calls to mind a famed era of the sport.

Aryna Sabalenka

This is a really cool look from Nike on Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka — it's trippy, captures a sense of movement, and complements the red clay in quite a rich, cinematic way.

Jannik Sinner

Ciao Jannik! In a nice synergy for the Italian (he’s a Gucci brand ambassador) he’s debuting a custom duffle bag at the French Open, a collaboration between the Italian luxury brand and racket brand Head.

Erika Andreeva

Lacoste has been another hit of the tournament, drawing from its traditional design codes for some great garb like this sharp tennis dress on Russia’s Erika Andreeva.

Daniil Medvedev

Smart, sporty, and there’s that blue again.

