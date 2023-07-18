Supporting some dynamic sporting prowess on the field are some very cool kits.

Our neighbours in the NZ Herald newsroom’s sports department recently asked for a ranking of my favourite kits on display as part of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, kicking off tomorrow at Eden Park with a highly anticipated match between New Zealand and Norway.

Following on from last year’s kit reviews of the Fifa Men’s World Cup in Qatar, this year’s assortment of uniforms has already proven to fare much better; a focus on interesting prints and motifs and stronger colour combinations are already marking this year’s event as a much more celebratory occasion, now in its ninth edition.

Going through each of the 32 teams and their respective home and away kits, it’s clear there are some that offer up plenty of potential to wear off the pitch.

We all know full well just how potent sportswear continues to permeate our everyday wardrobes; whether it’s a hybrid uniform for casual workplaces or off-duty dressing on the weekend that requires some sense of practicality and comfort, sporty clothes worn for every day is a commonplace wardrobe solution that’s reflective of our times.

Unsurprisingly, sportswear giants from Nike to Adidas have collaborated with some familiar fashion design names, turning out good-looking kits that inspire a sportif approach to dressing.

Japan

The pastel wash from Japan's collaboration with Adidas. Photo / Supplied

Purple haze

Purple haze

Judging by the medley of pastel outfits that trotted down the runways in February from New York to Paris for the fall 2024 season, it's safe to say that Japan is on the money with its pastel kit. A soothing combination, this uniform exists in a space where loud, bright colours often steal the spotlight. While the home kit is the same as the men's kits from last year — a great signal of unity, its away kit is a standout for its unapologetic softness.

Like a watercolour of Mt Fuji sunsets, this medley of soft pink and purple wash is a game-changing approach to the sometimes hard-edged, sponsor logo-laden details of sportswear in general. The top would be great worn with a complementary pair of pale blue denim jeans to emphasise a washed-out ensemble. The other great bottom choice for this is tucked into a billowing, pleated skirt and a pair of boots. Shop the Japanese kit here.

Portugal

Red, white and green dominate the colourful Portuguese kit. Photo / Supplied

Terrazzo-tiling chic

A print that looks like terrazzo tiling might be the last thing you want to pick up and wear in the morning, but then why not indulge in a surprising print? Another nod to old-school kits, while there are several shades of red on offer, this one packs a punch. It’s what you want on the field, and its home kit is a fiery example of intimidation on the field. Framed by a strip of green at the neckline and on the sides, it’s simple yet effective.

Surprisingly for its away shirt, the red, mint and cream blotches offer an artful approach that, while polarising, is at least a print that can easily be worn by various body shapes. The best way to wear a busy print is to pair it with something neutral, like a wardrobe basic. Shop the Portuguese kit here.

Nigeria

Nike’s kit for Nigeria is graphic, bold and striking. Photo / Supplied

Dressed for (fluorescent) success

Dressed for (fluorescent) success

Nike teamed up with the Nigerian team and both home and away kits are powerful individually and as a collective. The fluorescent green home kit has simple white triangular panels at the collar, and is reminiscent of something someone like Demna Gvasalia would incorporate into his collections for Balenciaga (perhaps with a mark-up of 1000 per cent). Even more unique is the contrast black-and-white patterned trim at the hem of the sleeves.

The away jersey is equally striking, inspired by traditional motifs that form a mesmerising, geometric-inspired print. Aside from the Nike Swoosh and a simple emblem patch at the chest, this is a well-designed example of a kit with plenty of guts. Shop the Nigerian kit here.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s Adidas kit is designed by fashion stalwart Grace Wales Bonner. Photo / Supplied

Sunny with a chance of national pride

Staying true to the colours of its distinctive flag, I love the sunny disposition of this kit designed by leading menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner. Her collaboration with Adidas inspired by 80s Jamaican dancehall communities is what makes her retro-inspired handwriting popular, and to see if effortlessly make an impact with this kit is the perfect balance of sportswear and fashion.

Bonus points for the all-brown away kit, again the perfect example of retro — firmly placed in sportswear popularised in the 60s and 70s, now making something of a renaissance in fashion, particularly with the arrival of retro-inspired sneakers. It’s the sort of kit that would work well with layered necklaces, tapping into the nonchalant island vibes of the beloved nation. The brown away kit is an ideal match for dark denim jeans or with a pair of black trousers or even a smart skirt. Shop the Jamaican kit here.

France

The French team’s kit is inspired by Orphism, an art movement that was popularised during the 1920s. Photo / Supplied

Calling the shots

A certain savoir-faire extends to the stylish kit from the French team, designed in collaboration with Nike. Inspired by Orphism, an art movement that was popularised during the 1920s, the home kit is a refreshing mix of light blue and lilac tones; and the away kit is a crisp white jersey with a bespoke, handpainted pattern with contrasting blue details. Sleek and chic, there’s something unified and confident about this combination.

Like most sports kits worn as everyday wear, this one is an easy option to wear with complementary neutrals. The blue, for example, might work well tucked inside this season’s ubiquitous camel-coloured utilitarian skirt or trousers, for a nod to sportswear with a preppy bent. Shop the French kit here.