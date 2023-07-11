FIFA Women’s World Cup Experience competition

WIN: The Ultimate FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final Experience

A historic event that the whole world will be watching, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off across Aotearoa and Australia from July 20, with matches taking place through to August 20.

To celebrate, we are giving one lucky Viva Premium subscriber the chance to win two tickets to the semi-final at Eden Park on August 15 as well as one night’s accommodation in Auckland and a limited-edition FIFA Women’s World Cup Baby G watch.

Two tickets to the semi-final at Eden Park in Auckland, RRP $80 each

$350 towards accommodation in Auckland

Limited-edition FWWC Baby G watch RRP $299

Official Adidas match ball, RRP $260

Supplied Image

Supplied Image

This is the largest women’s sporting event in the world so make sure you get along to see some fabulous wāhine toa in action. Tickets are on sale from just $10 at Fifa.com/tickets.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.