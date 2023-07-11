Win

FIFA Women’s World Cup Experience competition

Save
Share
Viva
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 17: Olivia Chance of New Zealand kicks the ball during the International Friendly match between New Zealand and Portugal as part of the 2023 FIFA World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

WIN: The Ultimate FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final Experience

A historic event that the whole world will be watching, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off across Aotearoa and Australia from July 20, with matches taking place through to August 20.

To celebrate, we are giving one lucky Viva Premium subscriber the chance to win two tickets to the semi-final at Eden Park on August 15 as well as one night’s accommodation in Auckland and a limited-edition FIFA Women’s World Cup Baby G watch.

  • Two tickets to the semi-final at Eden Park in Auckland, RRP $80 each
  • $350 towards accommodation in Auckland
  • Limited-edition FWWC Baby G watch RRP $299
  • Official Adidas match ball, RRP $260
Supplied Image
Supplied Image
Supplied Image
Supplied Image

This is the largest women’s sporting event in the world so make sure you get along to see some fabulous wāhine toa in action. Tickets are on sale from just $10 at Fifa.com/tickets.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes August 6 2023 at 11:59pm.

Fill out my online form.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Win

1/52/5