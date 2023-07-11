Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup: Ranking the best and worst jerseys at the tournament

Dan Ahwa
By
6 mins to read
Where does the Football Ferns' jersey rank among the rest at the Fifa Women's World Cup? Photo / Photosport

Where does the Football Ferns' jersey rank among the rest at the Fifa Women's World Cup? Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

A brief assortment of the kits Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa is loving and loathing.

It’s about that time when the sports desk asks for my sartorial two cents on a uniform - in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The worst

Latest from Sport