Where does the Football Ferns' jersey rank among the rest at the Fifa Women's World Cup? Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

A brief assortment of the kits Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa is loving and loathing.

It’s about that time when the sports desk asks for my sartorial two cents on a uniform - in this instance it’s the medley of kits on display at this year’s highly anticipated Fifa Women’s World Cup, kicking off on July 20 and co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Following on from last year’s kit reviews of the Fifa Men’s World Cup in Qatar, this year’s assortment of uniforms is already proving to fare much better; a focus on interesting prints and motifs and stronger colour combinations are already marking this year’s event a much more celebratory occasion, now in its 9th edition.

The opening match is a highly contested one between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park, and while of course there will be plenty of brilliant sporting prowess on display, my job here to comment on the uniforms.

Newly released images of the team kits showcase the colours and patriotism of 32 teams, adding plenty of excitement ahead of the tournament, with the majority of these kits now available for fans to purchase.

Here is a pick of the top ten kits at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup, based on how well they represent each respective nation, their style merits and any notable design elements; followed of course by a brief (and subjective) look at some duds.

Top 10 kits

10. New Zealand

It is nice to see some design thought go into a New Zealand sporting uniform because as a nation it’s sometimes OK to get over our preference for being humble pie about what we wear to the point of being cringe (yes sometimes it’s ok to care.) Nike’s abstract, spray-painted effect of the silver fern print on the home kit is a nice touch (albeit polarising for many); while the away kit’s all-white with blue trim is representative of the generally pragmatic nature of Kiwis.

The Football Ferns' strips for the World Cup. Photo / Nike

9. Denmark

Inspired by pop art, there are plenty of interesting details to admire about the Danish kit designed by Hummel. The home kit focuses on the national flag’s distinctive shade of red, while the away kit keeps it classic in white with red details. Graphic, impactful and not too slick.

Denmark's home strip for the Fifa World Cup. Photo / Fifa.com

8. Brazil

Nike’s kits for the Brazillian team are suitably tropical and in keeping with the nation’s beloved flag. Like some of our other contenders, 60s and 70s sports kits have provided plenty of reference point for it’s impactful home kit - simple, clean-cut and immediately recognisable. As one of the few nations to tap into it’s lush greenery, its away kit features an abstract pattern comprised of tropical leaves set against a vivid blue.

Brazil's home and away strips for the 2023 World Cup. Photo / Nike

7. Japan

Aggressive sports colours make way for a much more harmonious approach here with Adidas, and while the home kit is just the same as the men’s kits from last year which I think is a great signal of unity, its away kit is a standout for it’s unapologetic softness. Like a watercolour of Mount Fuji sunsets, this medley of soft pink and purple wash is a game-changing approach to the sometimes hard-edged, sponsor logo-laden details of sportswear in general.

Japan's away strip for the Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / adidas

6. Portugal

Another nod to old-school kits, while there are several shades of red on offer, this one packs a punch. It’s what you want on the field, and its home kit is a fiery example of intimidation on the field. Framed by a strip of green at the neckline and on the sides, it’s simple yet effective. Surprisingly for its away shirt, a print that looks like terrazzo tiling in red, mint and cream blotches is an artful approach that while polarising, is at least a print that can easily be worn by various body shapes. Nice work Nike.

Portugal's home and away strips for the World Cup. Photo / Nike

5. China

A crisp, monochromatic approach has been delivered by Nike’s pared back home and away kits for China. Colour-blocking red for home games and a zesty pop of yellow for away games. The home jersey features a subtle graphic print inspired by Xiang Yun, traditional Chinese clouds that represent good fortune. You won’t miss the team on the field, and there’s something to be said about very graphic, clean-cut design with a vivid colour combination.

China's red and yellow strips for the World Cup. Photo / Nike

4. Korea

The Koreans do minimalist design particularly well, and for this year’s kit a collab with Nike sees a crisp home kit comprised of white, with black trim and a side panel of red and blue; while the away kit is a rather chic blend of red and pink.

Korea's official strips for the World Cup. Photo / Nike

3. Nigeria

A distinctive shade of green underpins Nigeria’s Nike kits. The home kit has simple white triangular panels at the collar. Even more unique is the contrast black and white patterned trim at the hem of the sleeves. The away jersey is equally striking, inspired by traditional motifs that form a mesmerizing, geometric-inspired print. Aside from the Nike Swoosh and a simple emblem patch at the chest, this is a well-designed example of a kit with plenty of guts.

Nigeria's away and home strips for the World Cup. Photo / Nike

2. France

A certain savoir faire extends to the stylish kit from the French team, designed in collaboration with Nike. Inspired by Orphism, an art movement that was popularised during the 1920s, the home kit is a refreshing mix of light blue and lilac tones; and the away kit is a crisp white jersey with a bespoke, handpainted pattern with contrasting blue details. Sleek and chic, there’s something unified and confident about this combination.

France's home and away kits for the women's World Cup. Photo / Nike

1. Jamaica

Staying true to the colours of its distinctive flag, I love the sunny disposition of this kit designed by leading menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner. Her collaboration with Adidas inspired by 80s Jamaican dancehall communities is what makes her retro-inspired handwriting popular, and to see if effortlessly make an impact with this kit is the perfect balance of sportswear and fashion. Bonus points for the all-brown away kit, again the perfect example of retro - firmly placed in sportswear popularised in the 60s and 70s, now making something of a renaissance in fashion, particularly with the arrival of retro-inspired sneakers.

Jamaica's home and away strips for the World Cup. Photos / Fifa

The worst

5. Panama’s home and away kits

It’s a shame that the only uniform Reebok created this year was as dull as this. Panama deserved better.

Panama's home strip for the 2023 World Cup. Photo / Fifa

4. Italy’s home and away kits

While the Italian team’s uniform scored top points last year for its men’s team, this marble mess is awful.

Italy's home and away strips for the Fifa World Cup. Photos / Fifa

3. USA’s away kit

More random unnecessary and random paint splats. For a winning team, this one is a loser.

The USA home and away strips. Photo / Nike

2. Sweden’s away kit

Whoever signed off on this splotchy stain pattern should have considered how it would look worn by a team rather than an individual.

Sweden's Fifa Women’s World Cup away kit. Photo / adidas

1. Australia’s home kit

It’s unfortunate that Australia’s default for any sporting uniform is this hideous shade of yellow which doesn’t do it any favours. Perhaps it’s time to petition for a new Pantone shade of yellow, for the sake of future generations.

Australia's home and away strips for the World Cup. Photo / Nike



