Ready Boots? These 16 Sturdy Options Were Made For Walking

A covered, practical, flat shoe is one of those seasonal wardrobe staples that never ceases to offer just the right amount of support and comfort required this time of year.

Whatever the elements, these thick-soled options work just as well on the streets as they do in more natural surroundings, especially when fitted with a durable and tactile lug sole, as some of the below options have.

Design-wise, we’re seeing a medley of references combined into a boot style that feels contemporary enough to dress in jeans or a dress and has elements of riding boots, motorcycle boots and classic Chelsea boots all rolled into one.

Of course, there’s a plethora of black boots to tread in, but it’s the range of alternative colours that has us excited too, from deep chocolate browns to burgundy tones. These warm colours work well with the season’s complementary fashion palette of earth tones and crisp monochromatic looks.

One quick pro tip we’d like to offer is to take care of your boots so they last the distance. Several footwear specialists now offer a range of products from leather creams to sponges you can pop in your bag for a quick and mess-free touch-up, like this instant shine buffer from Mi Piaci, or a full leather care set you can use for both your boots and your bags from Saben.