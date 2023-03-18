20 Pairs Of Wide-Leg Trousers That Will Give You Some Space

Why do we love wide-leg trousers? Well, for starters, they are an easy, breezy way to look absolutely pulled together without feeling uptight.

Relaxed trousers give off the feeling of nonchalance and chicness that comes with effortless clothes. With sneakers or a pair of seasonal loafers, we love everything from skater-style denim to the crispness of utilitarian options that nod to all our favourite tom-boy style icons, from Aaliyah to the All Saints.

This season, those same casual options look even chicer with a pair of mules and a baguette bag for some serious 2000s throwback — only less gaudy.

We go on a bit about versatility too, because we like clothes you get more cost per wear out of, so you’ll find that a decent pair will last the distance from morning to night.



