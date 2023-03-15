15 Big Bags That’ll Carry Practically Everything

Choosing a bag can feel like an equation. How much do I need with me? Can it fit a laptop and a sweater and an assortment of things that, at a given moment, may serve a consequential purpose? Will I pick up something while I’m out?

A handbag can feel too small, a duffle bag too sporty, a cotton tote too disordered.

Enter these carry-alls: they’re spacious enough to fit what you need and handsome enough that you won’t feel like you’re transporting cargo. Go big, then go out.

Bags compiled by Annabel Dickson.