15 Big Bags That’ll Carry Practically Everything

Choosing a bag can feel like an equation. How much do I need with me? Can it fit a laptop and a sweater and an assortment of things that, at a given moment, may serve a consequential purpose? Will I pick up something while I’m out?
Enter these carry-alls: they’re spacious enough to fit what you need and handsome enough that you won’t feel like you’re transporting cargo. Go big, then go out.
Georgia Jay adjustable strap multi-compartment bag $710 (launching mid-April).
The Row calfskin leather tote bag with detachable purse, $3100, from Scotties.
MM6 Maison Margiela triangle tote bag, approx. $933, from Ssense.
Bags compiled by Annabel Dickson.