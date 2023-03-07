Introducing actor and success story Zoë Robins on the new-season style stage.

A flash of the skin or a surprising combination of shorts worn with heels — there are many ways to experiment with new-season fashion as the temperatures cool, and as our talented cover star Zoë Robins proves, harnessing a confident spirit is essential.

It might be a cocktail dress unbuttoned to reveal a tasteful flash of sensual lingerie or a maxi dress tied at the waist with a pair of combat boots and a special top.

Elements of surprise are what encourage a sense of individuality this season — and by no means are we suggesting you fork out for a full Prada look, but the ideas are there to explore.

Who better to showcase that there are more ways to wear clothes to work for you than with the perfect union of contributing fashion editor Chloe Hill’s whimsical styling, matched with Zoë's adventurous spirit?

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Bright Spark

Prada dress $7000. Miu Miu bra $1130. Alice Langbrown necklace $380. Shannen Young rings $240 and $320.

Photo / Amelia Dowd.

Classical Studies

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Final Fantasy

Christian Dior bra $3000, skirt $9,900, shorts $2450, socks $860 and shoes $3700.

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Ready, Set, Go!

Chanel dress, jewellery and shoes POA.

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Directors Cut(out)

Burberry tailored jacket $2990. Wynn Hamlyn dress $650. Shannen Young bow necklace $260 and rings $240 and $320.

Photo / Amelia Dowd

The Gilded Age

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Stay Grounded

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Petal Pusher

Photo / Amelia Dowd

Couch Surfing

Photographer / Amelia Dowd at Vivien’s Creative. Fashion editor / Chloe Hill. Hair and makeup / Tammi Mayhew at Work Agency. Photo assistant / Max Goodman. Fashion assistant / Liz Hoffman. With thanks to Sir Stamford at Circular Quay.