Introducing actor and success story Zoë Robins on the new-season style stage.
A flash of the skin or a surprising combination of shorts worn with heels — there are many ways to experiment with new-season fashion as the temperatures cool, and as our talented cover star Zoë Robins proves, harnessing
It might be a cocktail dress unbuttoned to reveal a tasteful flash of sensual lingerie or a maxi dress tied at the waist with a pair of combat boots and a special top.
Elements of surprise are what encourage a sense of individuality this season — and by no means are we suggesting you fork out for a full Prada look, but the ideas are there to explore.
Who better to showcase that there are more ways to wear clothes to work for you than with the perfect union of contributing fashion editor Chloe Hill’s whimsical styling, matched with Zoë's adventurous spirit?
Bright Spark
Prada dress $7000. Miu Miu bra $1130. Alice Langbrown necklace $380. Shannen Young rings $240 and $320.
Classical Studies
Gucci dress $7100, tights $450 and boots $3755. Gloria shroud $290. Shannen Young rings $240 and $320.
Final Fantasy
Christian Dior bra $3000, skirt $9,900, shorts $2450, socks $860 and shoes $3700.
Ready, Set, Go!
Chanel dress, jewellery and shoes POA.
Directors Cut(out)
Burberry tailored jacket $2990. Wynn Hamlyn dress $650. Shannen Young bow necklace $260 and rings $240 and $320.
The Gilded Age
Penny Sage coat $1190. Cartier Clash de Cartier earrings POA and necklace POA. Gucci boots $5475.
Stay Grounded
Wynn Hamlyn dress $595. Miu Miu top (worn under) $1660 and briefs $770. Christian Dior earrings $1400 and ring $1800. Jimmy Choo shoes $1525.
Petal Pusher
Prada pullover $1860. JW Anderson X Moncler shorts $1510. Alice Langbrown necklace $380. Prada shoes $2190. Shannen Young ring $320.
Couch Surfing
Su’mar pleated bodice $750. Kate Sylvester dress (worn as skirt) $699. Christian Dior bag $6600. Roger Vivier buckle booties $3100.
Photographer / Amelia Dowd at Vivien’s Creative. Fashion editor / Chloe Hill. Hair and makeup / Tammi Mayhew at Work Agency. Photo assistant / Max Goodman. Fashion assistant / Liz Hoffman. With thanks to Sir Stamford at Circular Quay.