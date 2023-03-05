Add To Cart: What The Viva Team Are Buying For Autumn

It’s that time of year again: The temperature cools and we return to those reliable boots and cardigans to see us through this not-too-hot-not-too-cold interlude. From a utilitarian pair of trousers to a just-the-right-kind-of-brief mini in a great bookish tartan, we’ve got our sights set on these new-season essentials.

Penny Sage Ferrante miniskirt $320 (coming soon).

I’ve been wearing a lot of skirts lately, and find them great for layering in colder seasons. Doing a pre-autumn assessment of my wardrobe, I’d been feeling like there was a gap in my rotation for something short in a classic print, and this skirt by Penny Sage will do nicely. A not-too-brief mini in a great bookish tartan, it balances out the desire to have a bit of leg on show, while still being able to walk to work (so great under a long coat) and feel presentable at the office. Made locally from 100 per cent wool, it’s well made and the fabric is high quality; I feel like this won’t date, and that it will last a long time. I can’t wait to wear this with sheer tights and loafers (or long, sturdy boots) and a sweater, and it will look great with the vintage rugby jersey I picked up recently. I’m very much into a 1980s vibe at the moment — urban commuter meets undergrad — and this fits in with that well. Literary minds will love that it’s named after pseudonymous Italian author Elena Ferrante. Pennysage.com — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

I am in need of a reliable, cosy and chic jumper or cardigan to see me into the cooler seasons. I love the fluffy look of this Harris Tapper cardi, it has substance and isn’t too slouchy but isn’t fitted either. I can see this being a staple in my wardrobe to throw over anything. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

I love the utilitarian feel of these heavy-weight trousers from Wixii — a pant that goes places. Plus, they have that casual insouciance — like they're relaxed and comfortable, and quite frankly unbothered. The steely "shark" grey will go well with my oft-used black turtleneck as the weather cools, but I can picture plenty of versatility from them too. — Julia Gessler, digital editor

I have a couple of pairs of loafers already but am in the market for ones with a squarer toe that isn’t the ubiquitous Prada loafers (sorry, Prada, still love you). These Camperlab options will do. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

I need a new white shirt in my life, and Mina’s Robby Shirt will be a go-to with its oversized fit, subtle vertical stripe, and sweet embroidered floral motif. The large cuff and concealed buttons are a nice touch too. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

The blue and yellow check on this dress is the loveliest balance of colour. I’m not quite ready to let go of my summer wardrobe, and both the silhouette and tone feel like a gorgeous compromise between the seasons. I might pair the preppy dress with heavier black accessories — it would pop well with my darker trench coat and slick leather boots. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

I’ve been getting so much wear out of my Standard Issue merino tulle skivvy I think I’ll take the plunge and add another piece from their Tulle range to my trans-seasonal wardrobe. The white sleeveless high-neck would be a great layering piece, or given how cold it is in Pōneke already I might go for another skivvy, the grey is so chic. — Chloe Hill, contributing fashion editor

A denim pant with an elastic waistband — need I say more? I tried these slouchy-but-still-very-chic pants on in Kowtow recently and they’ve been on my mind ever since. You get the reliability of denim with the comfort of a trackpant, which makes them a great anchoring piece for any winter wardrobe if you ask me. The contrast stitching is a nice minimal detail, too. — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

An oversized jacket teamed with wide-leg, high-waisted pants complete with pleats, belt and buckle for extra detail, this Shjark suit works perfectly to create an air of elegant nonchalance. Perfect for the office, it is smart without feeling buttoned up. On the weekend, break it up for maximum wear - the jacket with wide-legged jeans, the pants with a soft sweater. I love its masculine feel, but its soft shape keeps the look feminine. The navy is a softer hue against skin than black. — Amanda Linnell, managing editor

Screw you, summer — sunshine officially belongs to autumn this year, which is why I’m coveting this stylish ode to sunset (and falling leaves). Even when the weather turns drab and chilly, the Yu Mei Ch’lita bag in tangerine will brighten up your day and outfit. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer