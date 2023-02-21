15 Quality T-Shirts Under $150 To Last The Distance

Grown-up T-shirts that offer support around the clock? Yes, please.

Much like jeans, the T-shirt is that humble wardrobe item fashion editors like to trot out as some type of wardrobe saviour, meant to solve all your sartorial problems in a multitude of ways. “Dress it up/dress it down!” Yet the reality is not every T-shirt lasts the distance or offers up that much versatility and comfort.

Like all good clothes that stand the test of time, the T-shirt has its roots in utilitarian codes of dress, when the garment became standard issue in the US Navy’s uniform, so at its core, it needs to be supportive at all times.

Versatility — something many of us now require from our clothes more than ever — is what a T-shirt does best. When you’re someone with a disproportionate amount of clothes that are ‘standouts’ and not many basics, you’ll run the risk of not wearing those distinctive items enough. A really good T-shirt helps you avoid this because that’s what good wardrobe basics do; they open up more opportunities to mix and match pieces, along with making special items feel down-to-earth.

And just because it’s a casual look, the perennial uniform of a T-shirt and jeans can still look great if you don’t skimp on quality.

T-shirts are also ageless, and while many of us will have been introduced to wearing T-shirts as children, the older you get, the requirements for a T-shirt also shift. You’ll need one that offers options, made (preferably) with cotton sourced sustainably and ethically, and one that has a decent weight to it — not too heavy, not too light. You’ll want to wear it all year round because no one has time to bother that much with a temperamental T-shirt.

For the perfect balance of a good cut, languid sleeves that aren’t restrictive, a not-too-high neckline and cotton that feels good against your skin every season, these fresh T-shirts are the business.

Available in black and white, this easy-fit T-shirt option also comes in earthy tones of clay, rust, and terracotta, made with 100 per cent GOTS certified organic cotton. The premise of Recreate is to give back to makers, providing fair employment for women in the marginalised community of Dey Tmey, Cambodia.

Like much of what Allbirds does, its innovative approach to textiles extends from its footwear collection to apparel. This cotton T-shirt, made from 100 per cent organic cotton, is a classic crewneck that works for all body shapes and has the useful property of adapting to your body temperature. Available in black, white or, for something unique, this easy khaki green.

A T-shirt in a range of colours, this classic style runs to a size 5XL and is made from 100 per cent rain-fed cotton (so no artificial irrigation is used, only rainwater). Weight: 180 gsm jersey.

If a boxy fit is your style, then these options from local label Ham are perfect. Available in white, black and red, the slouchy, dropped shoulder offers a nonchalant effect. Made from 100 per cent American Supima cotton. Weight: 240 gsm jersey.

The local retailer has a line of great T-shirts made from high-quality, long-lasting 180 gsm single jersey knit fabric. Pre-shrunk for the perfect fit, it’s a T-shirt option for everyone in the family to get on board with, and is available in sand and lavender hues for adults and children.

Another great loose-fitting T-shirt, this option is perfect for the office, worn with a smart pair of trousers or a skirt. Known for its 100 per cent organic Fairtrade cotton, the wide neckline and sleeves offer a relaxed fit perfect for any situation. Weight: 120 gsm jersey.

Utilising hemp, the founders of this beloved local T-shirt brand have zeroed in on creating a T-shirt brand done well, dealing with one vertically integrated company to produce its collection of plush T-shirts.

One of our favourite local makers, this T-shirt has a great weight to it — 280 gsm, to be exact — and is crafted from 20 per cent recycled cotton, created from pre- and post-consumer waste. Its triple-needle stitching and specialty sturdy collar (to avoid stretching) are just two great details of this T-shirt.

An easy essential from a retailer that has made inroads with its sustainability efforts, this relaxed organic T-shirt option is ideal for wearing under a blazer where the sleeves aren’t too long and wide, and is available in an array of colours and sizes up to a 5XL.

Made from organic cotton grown in India and produced by Fairtrade-certified partners in Tiruppur, this classic T-shirt is an ideal option for neater, cropped sleeves, also available in the hard-to-come-by colours of dusty pink and sky blue, along with classic hues of navy and off-white.

If a V-neck T-shirt is on your wishlist, there’s an array of colours available with this soft V-neck number, slightly more fitted but made with soft-spun organic cotton so it’s not entirely restrictive to wear. It’s a tidy option for those wanting a professional-looking T-shirt option that moves easily from morning to evening.

If anyone understands the versatility of a great T-shirt, it’s the Danes. This classic short-sleeve T-shirt comes with a sturdy rib trim, is a relaxed fit, and is made from 100 per cent organic cotton jersey.

For those after a T-shirt with a little more slouch, yoga wear brand We’ar has this option available that works just as well worn with a blazer as it does with a pair of track pants for the weekend. Featuring a double-layered raw neckline and hemline, this has a curved front and is made from 100 per cent GOTS certified organic cotton.

Farmers offers up some well-made basics, including this organic cotton T-shirt option from its plus-size collection, available also in black up to a size 5XL.

Another great V-neck option from the local apparel stalwart is another organic cotton option that’s also hypoallergenic and odour-resistant.