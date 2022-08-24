The Viva Team’s Favourite White T-Shirts

A white tee is personal, a wardrobe staple you rely on throughout the seasons, a bedrock to return to once you discover the perfect one. Here, we round up our favourites come T time.

Doug’s Mighty T-shirt

“I recently discovered the plush weight and boxy cut of the recycled cotton Mighty T-shirt from local brand Doug’s. Known for creating custom solutions and personalised products for various brands and companies, Doug’s offers direct-to-consumer products like this T-shirt, which has this really great thickness to it — 280gsm, to be exact. This type of weight is great as, so often with white shirts, they almost feel too flimsy, and on a cold day can reveal too much. It also features triple-needle stitching, a study collar to prevent stretching, and I love the fact it’s made with 20 per cent recycled cotton and 80 per cent organic cotton, grown free from insecticides and herbicides. So not only does it feel great to wear, it’s also one wardrobe essential built to last.” $75, from Dougs.co.nz Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Kowtow's oversized boxy tee. Photo / Supplied

Kowtow oversized boxy tee

“Long gone are the teen days when the underwire of my pink bra showed through my disturbingly tight, midriff-baring white T-shirt. These days I prefer a fit that doesn’t scream JWoww-on-the-pull-in-Jersey. Kowtow’s oversized boxy tee is made from organic cotton in a decent thickness, with flattering sleeves and a high neck. Great for slip, slop, slap (but not the Jwoww version).” $99, from Nz.kowtowclothing.com — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Maggie Marilyn mini T-shirt. Photo / Supplied

Maggie Marilyn mini T-shirt

“I am of the belief that this little tee number strikes a perfect balance: not so short as to be midriff-baring, not so long as to need to be tucked in. From local label Maggie Marilyn’s Somewhere line, its straight-cut sleeves cut a form-fitting silhouette, as does its high neckline, and its plush, heavyweight organic cotton is reliably sturdy (and opaque).” $95, from Maggiemarilyn.com — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Nu Swim T-shirt

“A good T-shirt is hard to find, and I spent a few years looking for just the right one before settling on US brand Nu Swim. They’re known for their swimwear (which is excellent) but they also do great cotton basics. When it comes to buying T-shirts, the first thing I look at is the fabric weight. I detest thin, lightweight cotton. T-shirts need to have a bit of weight to them to maintain the integrity of their simple shape — not to mention withstand wear and tear. Nu Swim’s appropriately named “Daily Tee” made from 100 per cent organic cotton that’s grown in Texas and milled in North Carolina. The fabric is great — quite dense but not chunky, and has a nice soft surface feel (ever so slightly peachy) and very fine rib. It feels like cotton T-shirts used to be made of, if that makes sense. Cut is important too if course, and we all have our own preference. The neckline on this one is quite high (something I prefer) with a substantial binding. The cut of the sleeve is great — slim, but not short. The body is slightly cropped, so this works well with higher-cut bottoms, if that’s your vibe. I own this T-shirt in the taupe colour and it’s one of my most-worn pieces in my wardrobe. It still looks great, and I plan to buy the white too.” Approx. $70, from Nu-swim.com — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Velvet T-shirt. Photo / Supplied

Velvet T-shirt

“Velvet does the best T-shirts — short sleeve, long sleeve, v neck and rounded, all in the most beautiful soft cotton. The LA brand was founded in 1997 by creative director Jenny Graham with the sole mission of providing the perfect T-shirt. The Velvet Tilly Original Slub Crew Neck Tee is the brand’s “perfect white tee”, made from 100 per cent cotton that’s super soft but with a slight texture that holds its shape and remains a crisp white for as long as you’d like to thrash it. I also love Velvet’s Lilith tee for a looser fit, V-neck option.” $125, from Adorno.co.nz — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Lululemon T-shirt. Photo / Supplied

Lululemon All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shit Vitasea

“Super-soft and easy-to-wear, Lululemon’s answer to a plain white tee fits right in at the yoga studio or out for Saturday brunch. It’s slightly boxy without being too oversized, and is crafted from the brand’s own Vitasea fabric which promises a four-way stretch without losing its shape.” $85, from Lululemon.co.nz — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor