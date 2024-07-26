A delicious and tender slow-cooked scotch fillet with mustard and herbs.

Scotch is an expensive cut of beef but well worth it for a special meal. Slow cook it in the oven for a succulent, juicy winter dinner. A meat thermometer is an excellent investment and valuable here. Alternatively, poke with a skewer and rest it on your chin. If it is hot, you are good to go.

MUSTARD AND HERB SLOW-COOKED SCOTCH FILLET Serves 8

1.5 kg scotch fillet ¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup olive oil 7 cloves garlic, half grated 7 cloves garlic, half grated 1 Tbsp dijon mustard 1 Tbsp dijon mustard 2 tsp salt 2 tsp salt 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ cup aged balsamic ¼ cup aged balsamic ½ cup chopped rosemary ½ cup chopped rosemary ½ cup chopped thyme ½ cup chopped thyme

Preheat the oven to 100C fan-forced. Line a large baking tray with paper. Pat the fillet dry and remove any excess fat. Place on the tray. Combine the oil, four cloves garlic grated, mustard, salt, zest, balsamic, rosemary, and thyme in a bowl. Pour over the fillet, add the extra cloves and rub into it, leaving to marinate for 20-30 minutes. Cover tightly and place into the oven for 2-2¼ hours. If you have a thermometer, use it here to test for a medium fillet at 65C. Remove from the oven and rest for 15 minutes. Slice thickly to serve alongside some of your favourite vegetables. Spoon over some of the pan juices and enjoy.

Chicken thighs with eggplant and tomato pickle. This zingy homemade pickle recipe pairs well with plenty of dishes. Recipe editor Angela Casley finds company with golden and turmeric-tinged chicken thighs in this offering.

