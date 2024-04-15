Food & Drink

Lamb Leg With Lemon & Rosemary Recipe

By Angela Casley
This lamb recipe combines garden-fresh rosemary and lemon zest for a fragrant feast. Photo / Babiche Martens

Eggplant, tomatoes and rosemary create a luscious base for this tender roast lamb.

This lamb is flavoursome and delicious. It uses some of the rosemary that is abundant in the garden. If you have a leg that is not partly boned, cook for an extra 45 minutes.

LAMB LEG WITH LEMON AND ROSEMARY RECIPE

Serves 8

1 leg lamb, semi-boned

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 eggplant, sliced 1cm

8 tomatoes on the vine

2 stalks rosemary

Redcurrant jelly, to serve
Marinade

½ cup chopped rosemary

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp redcurrant jelly

½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Mix the rosemary, garlic, lemon, oil, redcurrant jelly, salt, and pepper in a jug. Smother half of it over the lamb and leave for 30 minutes. Then roll and tie with string.
  3. Spoon the remaining over the top of the lamb.
  4. Drizzle the olive oil in a large baking dish, then lay the eggplant slices on top. Place the lamb on top. Cover and place in the oven for 45 minutes.
  5. Then add the tomatoes and rosemary stalks. Leave it uncovered and cook for 45 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and rest for 15 minutes.
  6. Transfer the vegetables and lamb to a wooden board. Slice and serve with the rosemary and redcurrant on the side.

