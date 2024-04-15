Eggplant, tomatoes and rosemary create a luscious base for this tender roast lamb.

This lamb is flavoursome and delicious. It uses some of the rosemary that is abundant in the garden. If you have a leg that is not partly boned, cook for an extra 45 minutes.

LAMB LEG WITH LEMON AND ROSEMARY RECIPE Serves 8

1 leg lamb, semi-boned 1 leg lamb, semi-boned 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 eggplant, sliced 1cm 1 eggplant, sliced 1cm 8 tomatoes on the vine 8 tomatoes on the vine 2 stalks rosemary 2 stalks rosemary Redcurrant jelly, to serve Redcurrant jelly, to serve

Marinade ½ cup chopped rosemary ½ cup chopped rosemary 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cloves garlic, crushed Zest of 1 lemon Zest of 1 lemon 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp redcurrant jelly 2 Tbsp redcurrant jelly ½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper ½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 180C. Mix the rosemary, garlic, lemon, oil, redcurrant jelly, salt, and pepper in a jug. Smother half of it over the lamb and leave for 30 minutes. Then roll and tie with string. Spoon the remaining over the top of the lamb. Drizzle the olive oil in a large baking dish, then lay the eggplant slices on top. Place the lamb on top. Cover and place in the oven for 45 minutes. Then add the tomatoes and rosemary stalks. Leave it uncovered and cook for 45 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and rest for 15 minutes. Transfer the vegetables and lamb to a wooden board. Slice and serve with the rosemary and redcurrant on the side.

Roast chicken with tarragon and fennel. Smothered in a special, mustardy butter, this roast is an elevated classic.

