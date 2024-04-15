Eggplant, tomatoes and rosemary create a luscious base for this tender roast lamb.
This lamb is flavoursome and delicious. It uses some of the rosemary that is abundant in the garden. If you have a leg that is not partly boned, cook for an extra 45 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Mix the rosemary, garlic, lemon, oil, redcurrant jelly, salt, and pepper in a jug. Smother half of it over the lamb and leave for 30 minutes. Then roll and tie with string.
- Spoon the remaining over the top of the lamb.
- Drizzle the olive oil in a large baking dish, then lay the eggplant slices on top. Place the lamb on top. Cover and place in the oven for 45 minutes.
- Then add the tomatoes and rosemary stalks. Leave it uncovered and cook for 45 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and rest for 15 minutes.
- Transfer the vegetables and lamb to a wooden board. Slice and serve with the rosemary and redcurrant on the side.
