Shakshuka is an impressive brunch dish that you probably have all the ingredients for.

Pantry staples bring this delicious breakfast together in minutes. If you have extra people, double the recipe and use a bigger frying pan. It’s as simple as that.

SHAKSHUKA RECIPE Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 red chilli, deseeded, chopped 1 red chilli, deseeded, chopped 1 green or red pepper, chopped 1 green or red pepper, chopped 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp paprika ¼ tsp garam masala ¼ tsp garam masala Pinch chilli powder Pinch chilli powder 420g tin chopped tomatoes 420g tin chopped tomatoes ¼ cup water ¼ cup water 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp brown sugar ½ cup chopped coriander ½ cup chopped coriander 4 eggs 4 eggs ¼ cup coriander, to garnish ¼ cup coriander, to garnish Yoghurt, to serve (optional) Yoghurt, to serve (optional)

Heat the oil in a heavy-based frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the chilli and pepper, cooking for a further 3 minutes. Stir through the cumin, paprika, garam masala and chilli powder. Slowly pour in the chopped tomatoes, water, sugar, and coriander and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Carefully break in the eggs evenly spaced. Cover and cook on low heat for 5-8 minutes or until the eggs are done to your liking. Serve with some hot toast and a dollop of yoghurt, and a sprinkle of coriander.

Homemade bagels. Make them once and you'll never look back.

