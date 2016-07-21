Pancake Recipe With Bacon & Crispy Sage

The herb garden is looking a little drab and cold, but the sage is abundant. It adds a delicious flavour to these savoury pancakes which are perfect for brunch. A basic pancake recipe is quick to make and will keep hungry adults and children happy. Have a pile made and keep them warm in the oven while you cook the bacon and crisp up the sage leaves. Who can resist maple syrup drizzled over such a delicious stack?
- To make the pancakes in a medium bowl, combine the flour, egg and milk. Whisk until smooth.
- Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Rub with a knob of butter. Pour in a little batter and roll the pan for an even pancake. Wait for it to bubble then flip for another 2 minutes. Continue to cook the remaining batter.
- Heat the remaining butter until bubbling. Cook the sage leaves for 20 seconds each side until crisp.
- Cook the bacon in the same pan, before frying the bananas in a little butter.
- Serve the pancakes with banana, bacon, sage leaves and a pour of maple syrup.