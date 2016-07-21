Food & Drink

Pancake Recipe With Bacon & Crispy Sage

By Angela Casley
Pancake recipe with bacon and crispy sage. Photo / Babiche Martens

The herb garden is looking a little drab and cold, but the sage is abundant. It adds a delicious flavour to these savoury pancakes which are perfect for brunch. A basic pancake recipe is quick to make and will keep hungry adults and children happy. Have a pile made and keep them warm in the oven while you cook the bacon and crisp up the sage leaves. Who can resist maple syrup drizzled over such a delicious stack?

PANCAKE RECIPE WITH BACON AND CRISPY SAGE

Makes 8
1 cup self-rising flour

1 egg

1 cup milk

2 Tbsp butter

12 sage leaves

8 strips streaky bacon

4 bananas, sliced

Maple syrup, to serve
  1. To make the pancakes in a medium bowl, combine the flour, egg and milk. Whisk until smooth.
  2. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Rub with a knob of butter. Pour in a little batter and roll the pan for an even pancake. Wait for it to bubble then flip for another 2 minutes. Continue to cook the remaining batter.
  3. Heat the remaining butter until bubbling. Cook the sage leaves for 20 seconds each side until crisp.
  4. Cook the bacon in the same pan, before frying the bananas in a little butter.
  5. Serve the pancakes with banana, bacon, sage leaves and a pour of maple syrup.

