The 20+ new Auckland eateries to have on your radar.

Hospitality might be struggling this winter, with big-name restaurants announcing their closure, but still the new openings keep coming in 2024. At Viva, we encourage readers to support their favourite restaurants, whether they’ve been around for a long time or a short time. Every week we review a new restaurant, or revisit an old favourite hoping to shine a light on the hardworking teams behind these eateries, and promote the excellent food they produce night after night. Here, we highlight 2024′s new restaurants, cafes, bars and delis that are worthy of your time and money.

Rhu

In Parnell, in the space once occupied by Alpha, comes daytime cafe Rhu, from chef Tushar Grover, who honed his skills at restaurants including Pasture, Alpha, Boxer, Huka Lodge and most recently Flor, creating what he calls “intricate, high-end dishes”. At Rhu, the focus is on simplicity and quality, offering a space where people can enjoy well-crafted food and beverages throughout the day. “Opening Rhu was a natural progression of my culinary journey,” says Tushar. “After years of working in various esteemed establishments, I wanted to create a space where I could make and serve food that I’d eat, but also [one that] serves as a community hub.” He says the idea for Rhu took root during his time at Pasture, and its closure was the last nudge he needed to open his own spot, which has always been a dream of his. Rhu’s team is made up of business partner Dhananjay Chawla, restaurant manager Pierre Bernardeau and Phil Spector, who is leading the cocktail offering.

Highlights of Rhu’s menu include sourdough toast with various toppings, vibrant salads, and fresh, raw seafood dishes. “I’m proud of the fact that all the herbs that we use on the menu are foraged every day, the food is prepared after the order docket hits the rails, and we do a classic French omelette, which the chefs have a love-hate relationship with during a busy Sunday service!” Sourdough and toast are both passions of Tushar’s, and it shows on the plate. Sourdough “represents the essence of good food – simple yet deeply satisfying. It’s quintessential to how Kiwis grew up, if you make a good toast they will come. Crafting sourdough is like nurturing a child, a tender relationship demanding constant care. This bread is more than food; it’s an experience, a connection to tradition, embodying love, care and effort.”

Rhu is now open for evening service Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm until late, serving food that Tushar describes as “fresh, light and crisp, paired with some naughty dishes, and light and fresh desserts”.

Address: 235 Parnell Rd, Parnell

Phone: 022 059 1967

The dining room of San Ray. Photo / Emily Rafferty, @sanray.nz

San Ray Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

While it was sad to hear of the closure of Orphans Kitchen earlier this year, which has been serving customers quality daytime fare since 2013, we couldn’t have asked for a better successor than San Ray, from the team at Cazador. “We’d been looking for a site for nearly a year,” says owner Rebecca Smidt of the new venture, “and when Orphans came up we knew it was the one. The building has beautiful character features, and three distinct dining spaces with the front room, the covered patio and the private party room upstairs. It’s everything we were looking for to bring this concept to life.”

Pitched as a complement to award-winning Cazador, San Ray offers drinks, snacks, breakfast, lunch and dinner. “We’ve always asked ourselves what kind of restaurant we would open if we were starting from scratch, if we didn’t have our family legacy to consider. San Ray is the answer to that question,” says Rebecca.

For breakfast, diners can enjoy Eighthirty coffee, eggs, crumpets, and toast, or sample all-day menu classics like caesar salad, crudo, and tajín fries. Executive chef Dariush Lolaiy’s menu features proteins and vegetables cooked over flames with dishes like buttered cabbage and burnt confit leeks, and meats including chargrilled wagyu bavette and a wood-fired half chicken. To drink, there are mezcal margaritas, espresso martinis, and micheladas. Sawmill and Hallertau are on tap, and the wine list highlights premium local producers, and international drops.

Says Rebecca: “I love restaurants that make me want to steal time back for myself, to have that glass of Champagne, to add the caviar ... the kind of places that tug at the temptation part of the brain. Ponsonby is definitely the right place for leisurely luxury!”

Address: 118 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Phone: (09) 360 0486

Diva Giles and Conrad at Beau Deli in Ponsonby. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beau Deli

Beau restaurant and wine bar added another string to its bow in May with the opening of its deli next door on Ponsonby Rd. While the restaurant is known for its delicious share plates and excellent wine list, the deli extends owner Diva Giles’ quest to celebrate local and Māori producers with a curated range of condiments, treats and gourmet pantry items. The shelves are stocked with The Wild Fermentary sauerkraut, Hands Down corn tortillas, green olives, Allpress coffee, olive oil and cookbooks. In the cabinet there are salads and sandwiches, from tuna melts to Reubens, prepared by Beau’s team of chefs and on the counter you’ll find baked goods like brownies, cinnamon scrolls, cookies and hazelnut croissants. Coffee is a focus too, with Allpress coffee available to take away or enjoy at one of the streetside tables. Beau Deli occupies the space once held by Lord Ponsonby’s Deli in the 90s, and Diva says: “We approached the space as almost a restoration. It’s Ponsonby’s hospo history and the bones of that service past are still there. We’ve stripped, respected and hopefully revealed anew some of that heritage. To me, it looks like the deli of my childhood, like Ponsonby. The space and history have enabled a classic deli and a space where our team define the vibe,” says Diva.

Address: 267 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Phone: (09) 218 5137

Bodega's vodka chicken and sausage ragu sandwich. Photo / @Bodega_akl

Bodega

Occupying a prime position on the corner of Ponsonby Rd and Williamson Ave, Bodega is a new deli and bistro from the team that bought us the excellent pretzel burgers at Parade — longtime friends Bryan Anderson, Sean Bone and Nick Furry. Housed in a heritage building, it took a while to get up and running, with many consents to achieve, but it’s been humming with customers since it opened in July. Bodega is your new home for coffee, sandwiches, pastries and a selection of take-home goods, as well as a made-to-order lunch menu of American-Italian-inspired sandwiches, like a French dip baguette (with a cup of jus/gravy for dipping). The cream-filled sfogliatella or “lobster tail” pastry has been a consistent sell-out, and Byran says it pays to get in early to try this one. The plan is to open in the evenings in September when the weather warms and the liquor licence is signed off. “We have been working towards Bodega for a while and were ready for a new challenge,” says Bryan, who notes the sandwiches and pastries have been inspired by the trio’s overseas trips. They’re looking forward to September when they’ll open for two nights a week.

Address: 86 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Pie Rolla’s

Pie Rolla’s is Karangahape Rd’s new hole-in-the-wall pie shop, selling gourmet pies that are “handmade to the core”. Co-owner Lewis Mazza-Carson, who has been in and out of hopso his whole life, has teamed up with chef Patrick Markus (who was most recently at Ada) for Pie Rolla’s, after the duo met while working at Ada and decided the time was right to open a pie shop. Pies run deep for Lewis, with his grandmother’s pies sold at his parents’ first cafe, Salvation Kitchen 13 years ago, made from hand-rolled pie pastry. At Pie Rolla’s he’s continuing this tradition. “Every aspect of the pies are made by us,” says Lewis. “The pastry is made from original recipes that my grandmother passed down to my mother and then to myself and Patrick, all of the fillings are done in house by us too. Our philosophy is to make it with love and care and it makes all the difference when compared to other options at the end of the day!” On the pie menu is “the star” of the show, the Smokey Brisket, Jalapeno and American cheese pie, which is “the perfect balance of flavours and the cheddar cheese complements the smokiness of the brisket on another level”. There’s also Lewis’s personal favourite, the pulled pork and cheddar cheese pie; the steak, stout and cheese (made with Parrotdog stout) and the vegetarian layered potato pie, among others. Roll on up while the pies are hot!

Address: 469 Karangahape Rd, Auckland central

Bon Pinard in Birkenhead. Photo / Alex McVinnie

Bon Pinard

Creating something of a hospo empire on Hinemoa St in Birkenhead, husband-and-wife team Sarah and Jordan MacDonald opened Bon Pinard in June, just two doors away from their restaurant Uno and cafe Duo. Bon Pinard is French (slang) for “good wine” and has been designed in the style of a French wine bar, with a focus on small share plates that pair nicely with French-inspired cocktails and French, European and New Zealand wines. Dine on French saucisson and Cazador’s cured meats, pickled mussels with preserved lemon aioli and Oritz anchovies with Jatz crackers and soubise. As well as wine, there’s Sawmill on tap and a refined selection of cocktails and aperitifs. We’ll be ordering the dirty vodka martini and the Porto Tonico cocktail with white port, quina fina and orange. The vibe inside the wine bar is cosy, with lots of repurposed wood, vintage finds and shelves stacked with wine. Outside, there’s a covered, sunny deck area, which will make this the spot to be when the weather warms up.

Address: 134a Hinemoa St, Birkenhead

Queens has a rooftop balcony on three sides with city views. Photo / Babiche Martens

Queens Rooftop & Wineshop

In one of the most ambitious new openings of the year, the team behind Queens Rooftop believe they have the “best location in New Zealand” for their bar and restaurant atop One Queen in downtown Auckland. They’re not wrong, with the 21st-floor bar capturing 270-degree views of Auckland from an outdoor terrace that takes in everything from the Waitākeres to the North Shore and even Coromandel on a good day. Yes, it’s an incredible location, one they believe is world-class, but they’re intent on ensuring every element of their new bar is top-tier. “We’ve got a goal that we want to be one of the best bars in Australasia,” co-founder Callum O’Brien said in this first look story in Viva. “With the location and the view we’ve got the potential to do that. But a lot of rooftop bars, or places with epic locations — especially in New Zealand, they rely on those locations. We really wanted to go all-out and create a venue that was special in its own right.” The menu, designed by head chef Maia Atvars, focuses on food that pairs well with drinks, like fried chicken, pāua croquettes and crispy short rib, but also seafood, with decadent towers of oysters, mussels, jumbo prawns and clams on offer. It’s a stunning place to take visitors to Tāmaki Makaurau and a scenic spot for a drink and a bite any day of the week. And the wineshop part? That’s the ground-floor entrance, which doubles as a bougie wine store selling local and international bottles.

Address: 1 Queen St, central city

First Mates Last Laugh borders the Westhaven marina and its popular share path. Photo / Babiche Martens

First Mates, Last Laugh

Opened in April, First Mates Last Laugh has transformed an industrial shed in Westhaven into a glamorous restaurant serving a breezy, seafood-focused menu befitting its seaside location. Owner Judith Tabron says she wants First Mates, Last Laugh “to be an inviting, fun and friendly neighbourhood spot that is perfect for occasion dining, but also a place to pop into for a wine and small bite after a walk along the waterfront”. In the kitchen is chef Cezar Takahashi, previously head chef of Azabu and Ebisu, who has brought a Japanese-Brazilian slant to the menu with tuna sashimi taquitos; sashimi plates; pao de queijo (cheese rolls) and chicken katsu, but also seaside classics like beer-battered fish burgers, lemon pepper squid and fries. Desserts are a focus too, with a dedicated pastry kitchen and icecream bar. Frederic Louvel has been “dragged out of retirement” to work on the sweet menu, which includes hand-scooped icecream and sorbet, yuzu mousse and chocolate cake. The plan is to have an icecream cart outside in the summer months to cater to crowds on the busy Westhaven pathway. Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan says FFML has some of the best service in Auckland. Read his review here.

Address: 121 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven

Parro boasts an open kitchen to watch the chefs work. Photo / Babiche Martens

Parro

Taking shape in the space once occupied by Omni on Dominion Rd, Parro is a new restaurant from chef and owner Gleber Chaparro, who has gained experience in a variety of Auckland kitchens before opening his own spot, including Amano, Depot and Lilian. Last year, he spent some time at the three-star restaurant Disfrutar in Barcelona, gathering inspiration for his own menu. The food is great, reports Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan, with an umbrella description of “Mediterranean influences” but more specifically Andalusian, “especially in the enthusiastic and successful use of sherry throughout the menu”, writes Jesse. Central to Gleber’s cooking style is respecting the seasons when it comes to ingredients, many of which are cooked over a charcoal grill. Highlights from the menu include the snapper ceviche with mandarin and white gazpacho, and the beef carpaccio with smoked cheese foam. For something hot, the celeriac and ricotta tortellini is a must-order, which sees al dente pasta parcels submerged in a warm chicken broth.

Address: 359 Dominion Road, Mount Eden

A dining room filled with greenery at The Emerald. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Emerald

Rising in Epsom’s Greenwoods Corner in March this year, modern bistro The Emerald is “a little bit tropical, a little bit colonial, a little bit Epsom. Like somewhere James Bond might drink if he was priced out of Herne Bay”, wrote Jesse Mulligan in this restaurant review. The tropical? That’ll be the touches of green painted on the ceiling and window frames, in the pot plants and serveware and even in the jungle-themed wallpaper. The colonial? That’s the bent plywood chairs, the chandeliers, the marble tiles and the intricate curved bar. And The Epsom? We couldn’t possibly comment. To eat, there are classics like risotto, gnocchi, roast chicken, pork belly and soft shell crab, but cooked adventurously enough to keep diners guessing. Jesse’s verdict? “A jewel in the Epsom crown and a great example of simple hospitality done well.”

Address: 581 Manukau Rd, Manukau

Phone: (09) 624 0363

Kookoo's roast and fried chicken and the kimchi pancake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Kookoo Bistro

Located next to Forest on Dominion Rd, Kookoo Bistro is a temple of chicken and claims to serve “the best Korean fried chicken in town”. Its fried chicken comes bone in or out with a variety of coatings, from Korean sweet chilli sauce to rose cream (a creamy Korean sauce combining cream, garlic, spices and rose extract) and powdered cheese. It’s good fried chicken, but the jury is out on whether it’s the best in town. Its roast chicken is a highlight though, served on a hot skillet as a whole or half, bubbling atop sticky rice that absorbs the chicken fat as it cooks. There are not a lot of vegetables on offer here, bar a green salad and pickles. Do try the crispy kimchi pancake topped with melted mozzarella, which staff snip into pieces with scissors at your table. With reasonably priced beers and soju, this is a fun place for a group dinner. But take note: it is loud here.

Address: 245 Dominion Road, Mount Eden

Anise sees a pivot from stalwart Sid Sahrawat. Photo / Babiche Martens

Anise

Opened at the start of the year, Anise is the modern pan-Asian restaurant from Sid and Chand Sahrawat that saw Sid at the French Cafe scaled back and returned to its former name and housed in what was once the test kitchen, and the main dining area transformed into Anise. Named after the first restaurant Sid worked at in Wellington, a Thai spot on Cuba St, Anise has an a la carte menu canvassing the flavours of Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea and China. Chef Tommy Hope is turning out beautiful plates of masterstock pork belly with apple, ginger and garlic chives; soft shell crab with green chilli cashew cream and eggplant kasundi, and braised beef rendang pies. The drinks list is good here, with inventive, refreshing cocktails like the Kiwifruit, which blends three types of rum with kiwifruit, peanut orgeat, falernum and lemon.

Address: 210 Symonds Street, Eden Terrace

Phone: (09) 377 1911

The chicken liver and the beef tartare on the menu at Advieh restaurant at the InterContinental hotel in Commercial Bay. Photo / Babiche Martens

Advieh

Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan awarded Advieh a 19/20 when he reviewed it in April, saying it’s “an early candidate for opening of the year. An exceptional menu, fantastic staff, a big, beautiful room and an exciting drinks list — this is the sort of place that reminds you how good restaurants can get.” Steering the menu is chef Gareth Stewart, who has had a 30-year career that includes being executive chef of the Nourish Group restaurant portfolio. At Advieh, he’s leaning on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours for a vibrant menu of share plates like house-made Turkish pide with whipped butter; chicken liver served in filo parcels with pistachio and pickled persimmon, and Southland monkfish tail with green olive esme. Advieh is housed in the Intercontinental Hotel at One Queen Street and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. “This is insanely good food, served with warmth and energy by a charismatic team of waiters,” says Jesse. Read his full review here.

Address: 1 Queen St, central city

Phone: (09) 304 0040

Nami Bar

My colleague Madeleine Crutchey reported on the opening of Nami Record Bar earlier this year, describing it as the ideal weekend spot if you’re in the mood for a dance, lit by a spinning disco ball. “The team behind Korean restaurant and wine bar Ockhee and sandwich joint Swings have opened their newest venture, Nami Record Bar, on Ponsonby Rd. In their distinct approach to hospitality, the team have reliably referenced ‘tasty beats’ and ‘jazzy things’. The pivot to this music-focused bar will see the founders — Dan Bali, Lisa Lee, Paul Minkyu Lee and Kevin Cho — moving to a similar rhythm. This new spot occupies the space that previously housed Conch, which also dabbled in a sonic sensibility before transitioning to a bar and restaurant. The menu consists of salty, saucy and spicy bites (think deep-fried fishcake chips and la galbi). Both beer and wine flow on tap (there are a few classic cocktail options too, if that’s your preference). Each weekend, the bar also announces a new fresh lineup of DJs.”

Address: 115A Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Alla Prossima is a new Italian restaurant that's worth a city centre trip. Photo / Babiche Martens

Alla Prossima

We didn’t know what to make of an email we received telling us about a new regional Italian restaurant inside a new hotel called Abstract Hotel on Upper Queen St. ‘What hotel?’ we wondered. Where? We’d heard of the chef, Gabriele Marangoni, who previously helmed the kitchen at Mount Eden’s Pasta e Cuore. We sent restaurant reviewer Jesse Mulligan along to try it out and he came back with a glowing review, claiming: “This is the restaurant I’ve been waiting for. A superb, regionally focused, handmade pasta joint where they do the old stuff incredibly well, and throw in some new stuff just for fun. I don’t think I’ve eaten better Italian food anywhere. This is gob-smackingly, heart-stoppingly, jaw-droppingly delicious. You must come here at once.” Chef Gabriele says the menu is both authentic and contemporary. “We source artisanal products from Emilia-Romagna and prepare them using traditional techniques – and contemporary: we have worked hard to reduce the use of fats and creams in certain dishes while still retaining the tastes and textures of the originals.” Try it for yourself as soon as you can.

Address: 8 Upper Queen St, CBD

Phone: (09) 09 320 1671

The crispy duck at Impression.

Impression

A new Chinese restaurant in Mount Eden, Impression comes highly recommended by Connie Clarkson of the Kitchen Project, who says it’s a “great addition to Mt Eden neighbourhood. Favourites include their tofu, deep-fried squid, lamb and baos”. Serving the vibrant flavours of regional Chinese cuisine, with dishes ranging from spicy Sichuan to delicate Northern specialties, Impressions dishes are crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The restaurant also features a curated wine selection and innovative cocktails, perfect for pairing with their diverse dishes. When it comes to the interior, there’s a lot to look at with vibrant red banquette seating, light installations and swathes of green-leaved bamboo.

Address: 395 Mount Eden Rd, Mount Eden

Phone: (09) 623 1088

This new downtown bar is a slick addition to Auckland's hospitality scene. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Nightcar

The Nightcar on Queen St has answered our call for cool, underground bars downtown that also do great food. Inspired by the elegance of a luxury train carriage, the bar’s decor features plush seating, rich wood accents and soft, ambient lighting for a space that’s both intimate and inviting. The cocktail menu is a highlight, showcasing expertly crafted drinks that blend classic recipes with contemporary twists. Signature cocktails, like the Night Car Martini and the Velvet Express, use premium spirits and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The menu has its roots in northeastern China and is divided into hot and cold. What does our dining out editor recommend? “The dumplings, shaped like flat cigars and featuring spinach-infused pastry wrapped around prawns in coriander sauce and drizzled in spicy mayo alongside a thick vinegary soy; the dried tofu, two words that wouldn’t excite many people but is a clever sort of pancake made from wide rice noodles and a thin outer layer of egg, cut into segments with some magical bean paste providing extra flavour; cold shredded chicken, served on top of noodles and delivered with an instruction to mix it all up along with the sesame, chilli oil and black vinegar before eating.”

Address: 44 Queen St, central city

Phone: 022 384 0068

The dining room at Manzo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Manzo

A fancy new steak restaurant has risen in Remuera. Manzo specialises in wagyu steak with a menu of beef cuts to pair with “things that go well with steak” like mac and cheese, agria potato mash and potato skin Lyonnaise. Our dining out editor Jesse Mulligan says Manzo has “some nice rituals if you’re having a steak”, including choosing your knife from a tray and selecting from a caddy of mustards. Your steak also arrives sliced in two, so you can see how well it’s cooked. “It’s a good, flash restaurant for people in the mood for a certain sort of meal, and Remuera is all the better for that.”

Address: 415 Remuera Rd, Remuera

Phone: (09) 600 1142

Also on our radar...

Rahi is a slick new Indian restaurant on Ponsonby Rd where Mr Spicer used to be.

Isle on Snickle is a new pop-up bar and cellar door for Tantalus Estate, Alibi Brewing Co and Waiheke Distilling Co. Previously La Fuente, Isle on Snickle is open Thursday to Saturday from 3pm to 9.30pm, and visitors can enjoy tastings, G&Ts, cocktails, premium wines, craft beers and a curated selection of small plates.

Kome is a new Japanese eatery and sake spot in Commercial Bay from the team that brought us Yume in Freemans Bay.

More food and drink

From plant-based fare to award-winning kitchens.

The best vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Auckland. There are plenty of plant-based eateries to suit a range of preferences.

Where to eat in Wellington in 2024. The 10-plus unmissable places to book in for now.

New Zealand foodies on the best breakfast they’ve eaten this year. From top chef Ben Bayly to Lazy Susan’s Anna King Shahab.

New Zealand’s Chef Of The Year Zennon Wijlens of Paris Butter on the truly wow moments. The country’s top chef had the humblest of starts. Paris Butter’s Zennon Wijlens talks to Kim Knight about his transformation from high school menace to restaurant owner and mentor.