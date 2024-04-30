You’ll find this stunning new Auckland bar on the 21st floor.

The location is stunning. Towering above downtown Auckland on the 21st floor of One Queen Street (the sparkling new building that houses the Intercontinental Hotel, its restaurant Advieh, and private offices), the view takes in the Waitematā Harbour and the North Shore, Rangitoto, Waiheke and, on a clear day, even the Coromandel Peninsula.

It’s a rooftop site so “epic”, says the team behind Queens Rooftop & Wineshop, it’s destined to become an Auckland landmark when it opens on Tuesday, May 7.

“We think it’s the best hospitality site in New Zealand,” says Andrew Roborgh of Five Fellas, who, along with co-founders Callum O’Brien and Kristian Lloydd, is on hand to guide Viva around this impressive new rooftop bar on a perfect autumn day.

The view from Queens Rooftop bar takes in 270 degrees of Auckland, including the North Shore. Photo / Jake Dennis

It’s not hard to see why they’re excited. The rooftop’s 270-degree views are on peak display, so dazzling that sunglasses are a must. An outdoor terrace wraps around three sides of the building, a tall glass balustrade the only obstruction to vistas of countless Auckland landmarks, and not a drop of wind to spoil the effect.

Yes, it’s an incredible location, one they believe is world-class, but they’re intent on ensuring every element of their new bar is top-tier.

“We’ve got a goal that we want to be one of the best bars in Australasia,” says Callum. “With the location and the view we’ve got the potential to do that. But a lot of rooftop bars, or places with epic locations — especially in New Zealand, they rely on those locations. We really wanted to go all out and create a venue that was special in its own right.”

The trio believes they have the right formula in place for Queens Rooftop, from the design, led by Melbourne’s Techne Architects, to the all-important food and drinks, the vision of head chef Maia Atvars and general manager Reuben Ruscoe respectively, and the vibes, led by DJ Jono Bougen (Jon Boogie), who’s in charge of a roster of DJs.

The Queens’ team, back row left to right: Antoine Rouge, Tahlia Moses-Pene, Kristian Lloydd, John Robertson, Callum O'Brien, Maia Atvars, Filo Aiono, Maxence Dralou, Andrew Roborgh, Jamie Johnston, Reuben Ruscoe. Front row: Eloise Shanahan, Javier Korpos (high stool) , Drexler Lumangtad, Sarina Manak, Mykhel Latosa, Morgan Bartholomew (high stool). Photo / Jake Dennis Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Callum, Andrew and Kristian have plenty of industry experience, having opened Dr Rudi’s in 2016 and Saint Alice in 2019 in Auckland’s Viaduct together, back when no one believed punters would head to the Viaduct for a drink. Andrew managed Little Easy on Ponsonby Road and Fort Street Union before that, and Callum has his coffee liqueur side hustle, Jumping Goat Liquor. Queens is their sole focus now, and one they’re feeling “reasonably relaxed about”, despite it being a massive undertaking.

Securing the site involved an in-depth pitch process to landlords Precinct Properties, the developer behind neighbouring Commercial Bay, and they believe their team culture was part of their appeal. “Part of our pitch to Precinct is that we are not a hospitality group,” says Andrew. “We are hands-on. We are involved in the business and I think that filters through to the team that this is a venture that we really care about.”

They were also deliberate in how they positioned themselves, with plans to stay open until 2-3am.

“I think one of the reasons we got the site is that we were determined not to be another competitor in the fine dining space because they actually have amazing fine-dining options in Commercial Bay,” says Callum.

“We are trying to complement that, not compete directly and I think it will create a little bit of a different area here where it’s a bit more vibrant and a bit more social and probably a bit more of a drinking occasion.”

Oysters and cocktails are on the menu at Queens. Photo / Jake Dennis

Helming the Queens kitchen is Maia Atvars (Saint Alice, Hotel Ponsonby, Depot) whose menu celebrates “the land and sea”. A star of the food offering is a raw seafood bar that’ll offer fresh shellfish and kaimoana, as well as decadent seafood towers piled with grilled and natural oysters, tua tua, kingfish sashimi and jumbo prawns.

Bar snacks are twists on classics like Chatham Island pāua croquettes with smoked mānuka aioli and there are larger plates like snapper schnitzel with new potatoes and a pea and dill-infused beurre blanc sauce, or cuts of meat cooked on the grill, with shoestring fries and rocket salad to go alongside. It’s food that steers towards sociability and sharing, but corporates from surrounding offices are catered for too, with lunch-friendly items like a pork belly sando on a milk bun with cabbage and gravy.

Pork belly sando with gravy. Photo / Jake Dennis

Reuben’s drinks list canvasses some excellent New Zealand wines by the glass or bottle — from Greystone, Prophet’s Rock, Man O’ War and Rockburn — as well as local beers on tap from Hallertau, Sawmill and Epic, and a smart mix of classic cocktails with a twist like a Vesper Martini, Smokey Spicy Paloma, Strawberry Negroni and the seafaring Clarified Painkiller with rum, pineapple, orange and coconut. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Techne Architects has designed the interior as a riff on “raw and refined”, drawing inspiration from both the nearby wharf and the modern building in which the bar sits. Callum, Andrew and Kristian felt Melbourne-based Techne would bring an international flavour to the fit-out, having designed Melbourne’s Italian-inspired Tippy Tay restaurant and the bold yet ethereal Tonka, as well as heritage projects like All Saints Estate and Garden State Hotel.

Details of Queens Rooftop’s “raw and refined” interior. Photo / Jake Dennis

Techne has employed subtle maritime touches in the bar’s curved detailing and dark and teak timber tones, lining boards, worn finishes and patinaed brass. The design feels monumental — with stone detailing to the bar face and kitchen, an American oak bartop and antique brass.

“We don’t want it to feel brand new and polished,” says Callum. “We want it to be accessible for people and from day one, we want to feel quite lived in; we want it to get better with age, you know, we’re going to be here for quite a long time,” says Callum of the 15-year lease.

Elsewhere, cheerful chequerboard tiles in aqua blue and rust red are a nod to old dive bars. A combination of built-in seating options allows for intimate tables or bigger groups to take in the vistas, and with Queens open all day from breakfast until late at night, patrons will be able to move with the sun, or choose their preferred view, from downtown’s buildings to the Waitākere ranges.

Queens aims to fill a gap in the market with late-night dining. Photo / Jake Dennis

Another string to Queens’ bow is its groundfloor wineshop, which acts as a secret doorway, with an elevator that whisks visitors to the bar. The wine shop will be stocked with local and international bottles available to purchase, filling a gap for bougie wine stores in downtown Auckland, and doing double duty as an intriguing first impression for the Rooftop.

“It’s finding that balance between creating intrigue and discovery and real connection down there, but also not confusing people. As long as this is awesome, people will find us,” says Andrew.

Te Komititanga is the public square at the harbour end of the Commercial Bay precinct and it’s one of the last pieces in the puzzle of construction to be completed along Quay Street. With the road back open, bike paths in place and the revamped wharf area and public spaces, there’s a lot of exciting movement downtown, and the team hopes the local and international crowds will make their way to this sparkling new rooftop.

“There isn’t, and potentially never will be, another hospitality venue in a more prominent location in Auckland,” says Callum. “We are very confident that Queens will be something the people of Auckland will be truly proud to show off.”

Queens Rooftop & Wineshop will be open seven days from 7am until late, from May 7. Find it at 1 Queen Street, Auckland Central.

More food and drink

The latest openings, restaurant reviews and delicious food news.

Judith Tabron opens a glamorous new restaurant in Auckland’s Westhaven. The hospitality icon is bringing glamour and miniature martinis to Westhaven Marina.

The Dish: Omni is closing, Hill House Cafe has a new home and more food news. A mighty serving of hospitality happenings, from new menus to new openings.

From food truck to brick-and-mortar: How three Auckland kitchens made the big move. A new generation of local restaurants is finding its start in mobile kitchens.

Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants for 2023. The restaurants we think represent the best of Auckland eating right now.

So you want a romantic restaurant for a date night in Auckland. A table for two.